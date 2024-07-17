Matches (9)
Seattle vs Los Angeles, 15th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Morrisville, July 17, 2024, Major League Cricket
Seattle Orcas FlagSeattle Orcas
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Rickelton
3 M • 136 Runs • 68 Avg • 138.77 SR
Q de Kock
4 M • 82 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 102.5 SR
JJ Roy
4 M • 109 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 119.78 SR
UBT Chand
4 M • 87 Runs • 21.75 Avg • 116 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Gannon
4 M • 7 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 12 SR
Harmeet Singh
3 M • 4 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 18 SR
SH Johnson
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 13.71 SR
Ali Khan
4 M • 4 Wkts • 8.96 Econ • 16.75 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SEO
LAKR
PLAYER
ROLE
Aaron Jones 
Top order Batter
Ali Sheikh 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ayan Desai 
-
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Hammad Azam 
Middle order Batter
Harmeet Singh 
Bowling Allrounder
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Shehan Jayasuriya 
Batting Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Nauman Anwar 
Opening Batter
Wayne Parnell 
Bowler
Shubham Ranjane 
Allrounder
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Church Street Park, Morrisville
Series
Season2024
Match days17 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
U.S.A.
Billy Taylor
West Indies
Gregory Brathwaite
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Taufel
Language
English
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF43071.051
TSK52161.093
SF42150.044
MI NY41230.579
LAKR5133-0.842
SEO4132-1.056
