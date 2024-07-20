Matches (16)
Texas vs Washington, 17th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (N), Dallas, July 19, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Texas
L
NR
W
A
W
Washington
W
NR
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TSK4 M • 209 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 164.56 SR
TSK4 M • 164 Runs • 54.67 Avg • 146.42 SR
WSF5 M • 141 Runs • 35.25 Avg • 163.95 SR
WSF5 M • 134 Runs • 67 Avg • 134 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TSK4 M • 6 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 12 SR
TSK2 M • 6 Wkts • 12.43 Econ • 7 SR
4 M • 12 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 7.66 SR
WSF5 M • 9 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
TSK
WSF
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|19 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
