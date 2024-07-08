Matches (19)
Washington vs Texas, 5th Match at Morrisville, MLC, Jul 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Morrisville, July 08, 2024, Major League Cricket
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Tomorrow
7:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SPD Smith
1 M • 46 Runs • 0 Avg • 164.28 SR
AGS Gous
1 M • 5 Runs • 0 Avg • 45.45 SR
DP Conway
1 M • 53 Runs • 53 Avg • 135.89 SR
CP Savage
1 M • 29 Runs • 0 Avg • 161.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SN Netravalkar
1 M • 3 Wkts • 6 Econ • 8 SR
JG Dill
1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 8 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
1 M • 2 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 9 SR
AM Hardie
1 M • 2 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 9 SR
Steven Smith (c)
Top order Batter
Akhilesh Reddy 
Batter
Amila Aponso 
Bowler
Justin Dill 
Allrounder
Jack Edwards 
Batter
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Lahiru Milantha 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mukhtar Ahmed 
Opening Batter
Saurabh Netravalkar 
Bowler
Obus Pienaar 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Yasir Mohammad 
-
Major League Cricket News

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Steven Smith joins Washington Freedom ahead of Major League Cricket's second season

Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York

Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA

Texas Super Kings snap up Mitchell for MLC 2024, Shepherd goes to MI New York

Travis Head joins Steven Smith at Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia batter signs to play with new Freedom coach Ricky Ponting despite a heavy workload in 2024

Travis Head joins Steven Smith at Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MI NY21121.472
LAKR11020.600
WSH11020.522
TSK1010-0.600
SEA1010-2.344
SF-----
Full Table