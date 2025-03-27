Matches (7)
Colombo vs Dambulla, 5th Match at Dambulla, NSL 4-Day, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Dambulla, March 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo
D
W
L
W
D
Dambulla
D
D
L
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
COLBO2 M • 278 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 75.13 SR
COLBO4 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 65.89 SR
DAM10 M • 867 Runs • 48.17 Avg • 60.41 SR
9 M • 719 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 57.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
COLBO4 M • 25 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 40.52 SR
COLBO3 M • 9 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 59.33 SR
DAM9 M • 18 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 64.33 SR
DAM3 M • 16 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 48.68 SR
Playing XI
COLBO
DAM
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee