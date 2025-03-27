Matches (7)
IPL (2)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
National T20 (2)

Colombo vs Dambulla, 5th Match at Dambulla, NSL 4-Day, Mar 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Dambulla, March 27 - 30, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Colombo FlagColombo
Dambulla FlagDambulla
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
COLBO Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bat
COLBO Win & Bowl
DAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WIA Fernando
2 M • 278 Runs • 69.5 Avg • 75.13 SR
D Lakshan
4 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 65.89 SR
GS Dinusha
10 M • 867 Runs • 48.17 Avg • 60.41 SR
P Rathnayake
9 M • 719 Runs • 42.29 Avg • 57.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KN Peiris
4 M • 25 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 40.52 SR
CAK Rajitha
3 M • 9 Wkts • 3.55 Econ • 59.33 SR
GS Dinusha
9 M • 18 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 64.33 SR
A Dananjaya
3 M • 16 Wkts • 3.6 Econ • 48.68 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
COLBO
DAM
Player
Role
Lahiru Madushanka 
Allrounder
Kasun Rajitha 
Bowler
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dushan Hemantha 
Allrounder
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Kavin Bandara 
Batter
Dhananjaya Lakshan 
Batting Allrounder
Nishan Peiris 
Bowler
Muditha Lakshan 
Middle order Batter
Navod Paranavithana 
Opening Batter
Sampath Nishshanka 
-
Shehan Fernando 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days27,28,29,30 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Lyndon Hannibal
Sri Lanka
Shantha Fonseka
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Rasanjana Dulsiri
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
GALLE210127.951
COLBO210120.096
KANDY200213.585
DAM10104.915
JFNA10104.13
Full Table