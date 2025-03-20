Matches (10)
Dambulla vs Galle, 4th Match at Galle, NSL 4-Day, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Galle, March 20 - 23, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
What will be the toss result?
DAM Win & Bat
GALLE Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bowl
GALLE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Dambulla
D
D
D
L
D
Galle
D
D
W
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 08:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 883 Runs • 51.94 Avg • 60.6 SR
DAM9 M • 828 Runs • 51.75 Avg • 60.43 SR
GALLE10 M • 960 Runs • 64 Avg • 69.31 SR
GALLE9 M • 915 Runs • 70.38 Avg • 64.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DAM8 M • 17 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 61.41 SR
1 M • 6 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 16 SR
GALLE7 M • 18 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 56.55 SR
GALLE5 M • 16 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 48.31 SR
Playing XI
DAM
GALLE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Galle International Stadium
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee