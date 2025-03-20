Matches (10)
Dambulla vs Galle, 4th Match at Galle, NSL 4-Day, Mar 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Galle, March 20 - 23, 2025, National Super League 4-Day Tournament
Dambulla FlagDambulla
Galle FlagGalle
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 08:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Rathnayake
9 M • 883 Runs • 51.94 Avg • 60.6 SR
GS Dinusha
9 M • 828 Runs • 51.75 Avg • 60.43 SR
BOP Fernando
10 M • 960 Runs • 64 Avg • 69.31 SR
P Sooriyabandara
9 M • 915 Runs • 70.38 Avg • 64.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GS Dinusha
8 M • 17 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 61.41 SR
DS Tillakaratne
1 M • 6 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 16 SR
RMMP Rathnayake
7 M • 18 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 56.55 SR
RTM Mendis
5 M • 16 Wkts • 3.49 Econ • 48.31 SR
DAM
GALLE
DAM
GALLE
Player
Role
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Dhananjaya de Silva (c)
Allrounder
Akila Dananjaya 
Bowling Allrounder
Priyamal Perera 
Middle order Batter
Ron Chandraguptha 
Batter
Duvindu Tillakaratne 
Bowler
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Vishad Randika 
Batter
Lasith Embuldeniya 
Bowler
Lasith Croospulle 
Opening Batter
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sonal Dinusha 
Bowling Allrounder
Pavan Rathnayake 
Top order Batter
Sahan Kosala 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days20,21,22,23 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Prageeth Rambukwella
Sri Lanka
Ruchira Palliyaguruge
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Hemantha Boteju
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash
National Super League 4-Day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
COLBO110017.748
GALLE100110.673
JFNA10104.13
KANDY10012.275
DAM-----
Full Table