New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs SL, Jan 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, January 08, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WA Young
7 M • 440 Runs • 88 Avg • 95.44 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 112.01 SR
BKG Mendis
9 M • 394 Runs • 56.29 Avg • 90.36 SR
WIA Fernando
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 81.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 28.66 SR
W O'Rourke
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 34.6 SR
JDF Vandersay
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
KIC Asalanka
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.46 Econ • 28.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4823
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days8 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News

Henry and NZ master Wellington's wind in commanding display

On a blustery day at the Basin Reserve, the home side's understanding of the conditions came to the fore

Henry, Young give New Zealand thumping win in series opener

New Zealand chased down their target of 179 with nine wickets and 23.4 overs to spare

Second-string NZ look to hold off resurgent SL as Champions Trophy looms

Plenty of interest will surround Jacob Duffy and Kamindu Mendis as the ODI series kicks off in Wellington

Duffy cashes in on regular chances to deliver 'genuine, match-winning contributions'

In 2024, he was given more chances, and that's helped him build his rhythm and finally deliver

Perera ton gives Sri Lanka consolation win

New Zealand came close in the 219-run chase, but Sri Lanka did enough to get a consolation win

