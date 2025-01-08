New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Hamilton, NZ vs SL, Jan 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, January 08, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
L
L
NR
W
Sri Lanka
L
W
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 440 Runs • 88 Avg • 95.44 SR
7 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 112.01 SR
9 M • 394 Runs • 56.29 Avg • 90.36 SR
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 81.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.42 Econ • 28.66 SR
4 M • 5 Wkts • 5.72 Econ • 34.6 SR
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.46 Econ • 28.9 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4823
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|8 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
