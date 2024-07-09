Matches (20)
MLC (2)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (2)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (7)
RHF Trophy (3)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)

ENG Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I at Brighton, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Hove, July 09, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Knight
10 M • 306 Runs • 43.71 Avg • 128.03 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 122.22 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 298 Runs • 33.11 Avg • 109.55 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 116.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 12 SR
S Ecclestone
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 12.91 SR
AC Kerr
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 18.6 SR
LMM Tahuhu
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 20.57 SR
ENG-W
NZ-W
Heather Knight (c)
Middle order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Bess Heath 
Wicketkeeper
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Nat Sciver-Brunt 
Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
County Ground, Hove
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1953
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-20.50
Match days9 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
English
'More the merrier' for Sarah Glenn as England thrive with four-spin attack

England ring changes with T20 World Cup in mind, and land statement victory

Home spinners claim seven of nine wickets to fall as part of World Cup preparations

England to drop World Cup hints during New Zealand T20 series

Heather Knight says hosts won't be afraid to try out their plans, even if conditions don't suit

Tahuhu raring to play after arrival of baby No. 2

"It just puts things into perspective. You go to the ground and you're completely focused, but you know that it's not everything"

Tears, drama and disagreements all worth it for Lauren Bell

England seamer starts to see rewards of revamping her action while playing on the international stage

