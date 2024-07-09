Matches (20)
ENG Women vs NZ Women, 2nd T20I at Brighton, ENG v NZ (W), Jul 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Hove, July 09, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
W
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 306 Runs • 43.71 Avg • 128.03 SR
ENG-W10 M • 297 Runs • 33 Avg • 122.22 SR
NZ-W10 M • 298 Runs • 33.11 Avg • 109.55 SR
NZ-W8 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 116.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 12 SR
ENG-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 12.91 SR
NZ-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 18.6 SR
NZ-W8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 20.57 SR
SQUAD
ENG-W
NZ-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1953
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-20.50
|Match days
|9 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
