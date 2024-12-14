Matches (12)
AK Women vs Well Women, 16th Match at Auckland,NZC Women's One Day, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Auckland, December 15, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Auckland Women FlagAuckland Women
Wellington Women FlagWellington Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:35
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W440202.168
AK-W431130.531
ND-W4228-0.143
CD-W4135-0.415
CAN-W4135-1.475
WEL-W4134-0.555
