Matches (28)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
WBBL (1)
SMAT (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
CD-W vs AK Women, 10th Match at Palmerston North, NZC Women's One Day, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Palmerston North, December 01, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CD-W
L
W
W
W
L
AK Women
W
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:13
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 December 2024 - day (50-over match)