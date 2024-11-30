Matches (28)
CD-W vs AK Women, 10th Match at Palmerston North, NZC Women's One Day, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Palmerston North, December 01, 2024, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Central Districts Women FlagCentral Districts Women
Auckland Women FlagAuckland Women
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 13:13
Match details
Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W220103.191
CD-W21150.172
AK-W21140.079
ND-W2114-0.079
WEL-W2114-0.172
CAN-W2020-3.191
