Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
ND Women vs Well Women, 28th Match at Hamilton, NZC Women's One Day, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match, Hamilton, February 23, 2025, New Zealand Cricket Women's One Day Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ND Women
L
L
L
L
L
Well Women
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:13
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)