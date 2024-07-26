Matches (19)
Somerset vs Kent, Group A at Taunton, One-Day Cup, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Taunton, July 26, 2024, One-Day Cup
Somerset FlagSomerset
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 01:48
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WORCS110023.813
DURH110021.140
DERBS110020.149
NHNTS10100-0.149
LANCS10100-1.140
MIDDX10100-3.813
ESSEX------
HANTS------
KENT------
LEICS------
NOTTS------
SUR------
YORKS------
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
LEICS110021.071
WARKS110020.401
ESSEX10100-0.401
NOTTS10100-1.071
DERBS------
DURH------
GLAM------
GLOUC------
NHNTS------
SOM------
SUSS------
WORCS------
