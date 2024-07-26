Matches (19)
Somerset vs Kent, Group A at Taunton, One-Day Cup, Jul 26 2024
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
L
L
W
L
W
Kent
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|WORCS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.813
|DURH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.140
|DERBS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.149
|NHNTS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.149
|LANCS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.140
|MIDDX
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.813
|ESSEX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HANTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LEICS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NOTTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|YORKS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-