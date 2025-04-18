Kings vs Gladiators, 8th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Karachi, April 18, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kings
L
W
L
W
L
Gladiators
W
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KK9 M • 272 Runs • 30.22 Avg • 145.45 SR
KK9 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 132.57 SR
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 132.51 SR
10 M • 181 Runs • 22.63 Avg • 123.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KK10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 14.31 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 18 SR
QG10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 12.63 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 15.42 SR
Squad
KK
QG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|18 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
