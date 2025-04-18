Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

Kings vs Gladiators, 8th Match at Karachi, PSL, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Karachi, April 18, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
9 M • 272 Runs • 30.22 Avg • 145.45 SR
TL Seifert
9 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 132.57 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 132.51 SR
RR Rossouw
10 M • 181 Runs • 22.63 Avg • 123.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Hasan Ali
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 14.31 SR
Zahid Mahmood
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 18 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 19 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 12.63 SR
AJ Hosein
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.14 Econ • 15.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
KK
QG
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Abbas Afridi 
Bowler
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Fawad Ali 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Ali 
Bowler
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Mir Hamza 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Riazullah 
Batter
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Saad Baig 
-
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shan Masood 
Opening Batter
James Vince 
Batter
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Zahid Mahmood 
Bowler
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days18 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU33062.947
LQ32142.051
QG21120.025
KK2112-1.417
MS2020-1.411
PZ2020-4.550
Full Table