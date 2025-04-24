Matches (7)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
Merwais Nika (2)

Qalandars vs Zalmi, 14th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Lahore, April 24, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
LQ Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
LQ Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abdullah Shafique
6 M • 241 Runs • 48.2 Avg • 149.68 SR
Fakhar Zaman
5 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 163.12 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 124.13 SR
Mohammad Haris
9 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 164.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Asif Afridi
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 13.81 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 14.66 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 18.75 SR
L Wood
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 22.12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LQ
PZ
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Asif Afridi 
Bowling Allrounder
Asif Ali 
Middle order Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Jahandad Khan 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Azab 
Bowler
Mohammad Naeem 
Batter
Momin Qamar 
Bowler
Muhammad Akhlaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Zaman Khan 
Bowler
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days24 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Yasir Khan's blistering 87 helps Multan Sultans open their account

Sultans posted 228, and no Lahore Qalandars batter converted a start as the innings petered out for 195

Yasir Khan's blistering 87 helps Multan Sultans open their account

Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United

Matthew Short has not recovered from an injury he picked during the Champions Trophy and Islamabad United are yet to name a replacement

Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United

Khushdil, Warner help Kings seal last-over thriller

Warner top-scored with 60 while Khushdil chipped in both bat and ball for Kings

Khushdil, Warner help Kings seal last-over thriller

Salman Agha: Pakistan players 'need to become superstars' for PSL to grow

Pakistan captain opens up about wanting to be an "all-format player", his role at Islamabad and how he reinvented himself in T20 cricket

Salman Agha: Pakistan players 'need to become superstars' for PSL to grow

Shadab's all-round stocks rise as Islamabad United pummel Karachi Kings

League leaders buck the earlier trend where teams batting first were winning in the PSL

Shadab's all-round stocks rise as Islamabad United pummel Karachi Kings
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU44082.544
KK5326-0.215
LQ42241.095
PZ4132-0.844
QG3122-0.917
MS4132-1.790
Full Table