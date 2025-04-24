Matches (7)
Qalandars vs Zalmi, 14th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Lahore, April 24, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Qalandars
L
L
W
W
L
Zalmi
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 241 Runs • 48.2 Avg • 149.68 SR
5 M • 230 Runs • 46 Avg • 163.12 SR
PZ10 M • 288 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 124.13 SR
9 M • 269 Runs • 29.89 Avg • 164.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LQ8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.36 Econ • 13.81 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 14.66 SR
PZ10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 18.75 SR
PZ8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 22.12 SR
Squad
LQ
PZ
Player
Role
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|24 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News
Yasir Khan's blistering 87 helps Multan Sultans open their account
Sultans posted 228, and no Lahore Qalandars batter converted a start as the innings petered out for 195
Campher replaces Motie for Multan Sultans; Short out for United
Matthew Short has not recovered from an injury he picked during the Champions Trophy and Islamabad United are yet to name a replacement
Khushdil, Warner help Kings seal last-over thriller
Warner top-scored with 60 while Khushdil chipped in both bat and ball for Kings
Salman Agha: Pakistan players 'need to become superstars' for PSL to grow
Pakistan captain opens up about wanting to be an "all-format player", his role at Islamabad and how he reinvented himself in T20 cricket