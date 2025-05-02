Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash

Match abandoned Lahore Qalandars 111 for 3 in 11.3 overs (Shafique 53*, Naeem 50) vs Quetta Gladiators

Only 11.3 overs were possible before what was shaping up to be a high-scoring affair between Quetta Gladiators and hosts Lahore Qalandars was called off due to a dust storm and heavy rain.

Gladiors' captain Saud Shakeel might have regretted his decision to field at the toss as Qalandars' batters cashed in on their red-hot form.

Mohammad Naeem unleashed a barrage of boundaries in the powerplay with nonchalant whip over square leg off Khurram Shahzad in the third over being a highlight. His jitter-free 30-ball 50 ended in the tenth over when he chased a wide tempter from Abrar Ahmed.

Abdullah Shafique , his partner in the 102-run stand, was regaling the crowd with his technically sound shots in a remarkably controlled innings. His back-to-back sixes off Saud Shakeel in the ninth over were poetry in motion.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman was bamboozled by an absolute pearler from Khurram - his off-stump was sent cartwheeling by a shortish ball that seamed just enough to beat the downswing. Qalandars were all set to step on the gas pedal when the heavens opened up and a fierce dust storm swept across the stadium, followed by torrential rain.

The timing of inclement weather was perfectly synchronised with the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. Mitchell was struggling in his brief stay at the crease and was gobbled up at long-off by Rile Rossouw, just adding three to the total.