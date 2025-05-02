Matches (13)
NO RESULT
21st Match (N), Lahore, May 01, 2025, Pakistan Super League
No result

Report

Qalandars, Gladiators share points in washout after Naeem-Shafique bash

A dust storm and heavy rain denied Qalandars the opportunity to cash in on a strong start

Rvel Zahid
01-May-2025 • 38 mins ago
Mohammad Naeem celebrates a 28-ball fifty, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL, Lahore, May 1, 2025

Mohammad Naeem brought up a 28-ball fifty  •  PCB

Match abandoned Lahore Qalandars 111 for 3 in 11.3 overs (Shafique 53*, Naeem 50) vs Quetta Gladiators
Only 11.3 overs were possible before what was shaping up to be a high-scoring affair between Quetta Gladiators and hosts Lahore Qalandars was called off due to a dust storm and heavy rain.
Gladiors' captain Saud Shakeel might have regretted his decision to field at the toss as Qalandars' batters cashed in on their red-hot form.
Mohammad Naeem unleashed a barrage of boundaries in the powerplay with nonchalant whip over square leg off Khurram Shahzad in the third over being a highlight. His jitter-free 30-ball 50 ended in the tenth over when he chased a wide tempter from Abrar Ahmed.
Abdullah Shafique, his partner in the 102-run stand, was regaling the crowd with his technically sound shots in a remarkably controlled innings. His back-to-back sixes off Saud Shakeel in the ninth over were poetry in motion.
Earlier, Fakhar Zaman was bamboozled by an absolute pearler from Khurram - his off-stump was sent cartwheeling by a shortish ball that seamed just enough to beat the downswing. Qalandars were all set to step on the gas pedal when the heavens opened up and a fierce dust storm swept across the stadium, followed by torrential rain.
The timing of inclement weather was perfectly synchronised with the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. Mitchell was struggling in his brief stay at the crease and was gobbled up at long-off by Rile Rossouw, just adding three to the total.
With the steady rain, chances were remote for any further play with the drainage facilities in Lahore not being the best. The result leaves both teams on nine points, with Qalandars above Gladiators on net run rate.
Qalandars Innings
Player NameRB
Fakhar Zaman
bowled03
Mohammad Naeem
caught5030
Abdullah Shafique
not out5332
DJ Mitchell
caught34
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total111(3 wkts; 11.3 ovs)
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU651101.176
LQ84391.110
QG74291.034
KK74380.445
PZ6244-0.847
MS8172-2.597
Full Table