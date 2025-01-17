Matches (12)
Super Giants vs Eastern Cape, 11th Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Giants
W
L
W
NR
L
Eastern Cape
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 220.8 SR
10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 140 SR
SEC10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 141.53 SR
SEC10 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 135.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DSG6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 12.72 SR
DSG9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16.36 SR
SEC9 M • 20 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 10.3 SR
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 11.27 SR
Squad
DSG
SEC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|17 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
