Super Giants vs Eastern Cape, 11th Match at Durban, SA20, Jan 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (D/N), Durban, January 17, 2025, SA20
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
H Klaasen
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 220.8 SR
MP Breetzke
10 M • 245 Runs • 27.22 Avg • 140 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 276 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 141.53 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 221 Runs • 36.83 Avg • 135.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Noor Ahmad
6 M • 11 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 12.72 SR
KA Maharaj
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.47 Econ • 16.36 SR
M Jansen
9 M • 20 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 10.3 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.1 Econ • 11.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DSG
SEC
Player
Role
Keshav Maharaj (c)
Bowler
Matthew Breetzke 
Batter
Junior Dala 
Bowler
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Christopher King 
-
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wiaan Mulder 
Allrounder
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Bryce Parsons 
Batting Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
JJ Smuts 
Batting Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Prenelan Subrayen 
Allrounder
Kane Williamson 
Top order Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days17 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT42291.630
JSK22081.079
PR3218-0.197
PC31170.894
DSG3116-0.650
SEC3030-2.423
Full Table