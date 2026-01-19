The Player of the Match is Leus du Plooy for his 54 off 27 balls: The plan was pretty simple from the coaches, to try and take it as deep as possible. Having wickets in hand on a wicket like that makes it a tad easier. Fortunate to be playing in this tournament again, love playing in Paarl, super stoked. Having played here before really helped me. In the past, when you face a few dot balls here, it can be suffocating, but now I knew it was normal. Young Neil Timmers stepped up today, gave us one of the best powerplays we've had in the SA20 at Paarl. That gave us a little bit of a platform. Even Matthew de Villiers, that little partnership was crucial for us, and Forrester strikes it impeccably at the end. Every single run helped us in the end. What a pleasure, we get to go again, same team, different conditions, but we get to go again, which is very pleasing.