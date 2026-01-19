Bowled him! David Miller won't come out to bat, so the Joburg Super Kings are through to the playoffs. It's full and straight from Subrayen, Waqar misses the straight one.
Super Kings vs Royals, 30th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|JSK
|85.52
|54(27)
|67.71
|85.52
|-
|-
|-
|PR
|77.38
|45(29)
|55.28
|62.73
|0/24
|0
|14.65
|JSK
|61.74
|-
|-
|-
|3/14
|3.1
|61.74
|JSK
|57.41
|-
|-
|-
|2/17
|2.16
|57.41
|PR
|48.3
|6(4)
|7.12
|8.09
|1/17
|1.7
|40.21
And that's all we have from the league stages of the SA20. We'll be back with more SA20 action from Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead in Durban on Wednesday. Until then, on behalf of our scorer Ranjith, this is Aaditya Narayan signing off. Take care, stay safe, goodbye.
The Player of the Match is Leus du Plooy for his 54 off 27 balls: The plan was pretty simple from the coaches, to try and take it as deep as possible. Having wickets in hand on a wicket like that makes it a tad easier. Fortunate to be playing in this tournament again, love playing in Paarl, super stoked. Having played here before really helped me. In the past, when you face a few dot balls here, it can be suffocating, but now I knew it was normal. Young Neil Timmers stepped up today, gave us one of the best powerplays we've had in the SA20 at Paarl. That gave us a little bit of a platform. Even Matthew de Villiers, that little partnership was crucial for us, and Forrester strikes it impeccably at the end. Every single run helped us in the end. What a pleasure, we get to go again, same team, different conditions, but we get to go again, which is very pleasing.
And here's captain James Vince, after JSK's first ever win at Boland Park: Lots of relief. Obviously, a do or die game. Our last chance this evening, so to put in a performance like that and get the job done, delighted. Batting first, you've got to assess conditions, bide your time, sum up what a good score is, the way Leus batted, to strike at 200 on that, was outstanding. The wicket didn't rag sideways, but all the batters fed back that it was inconsistent. The feedback from the guys was that top of the stumps was the place to be, the plan was to be a bit more defensive-minded with the seamers bowling, and the spinners did a very good job. Great to be in the competition, going back to conditions a bit more familiar to us, enjoy the win, and hopefully come on strong in the next game.
David Miller: I don't know [how he's feeling], we'll see tomorrow. It always gets better to bat here at night. I thought they scored 25 runs too many. I still thought it was definitely gettable. We lost a few too many wickets at wrong times. We've done well up in the Highveld this year. The guys have been phenomenal this season, we can be proud of what we've done in the group stages, now we need to mentally look to the playoffs. Always really thankful to the crowd for supporting us in the last month. After the first loss, 49 all out, everyone wrote us off, we bounced back nicely.
What a bowling effort that is, to set up a win with a bonus point for JSK. Subrayen was superb, Imran Tahir controlled those middle overs like the champion bowler that he is. Akeal Hosein, Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger all chipped in as well. It's been a textbook defence of a score at Boland Park. This is how you use spin to win here in Paarl. But the win was set up by Leus du Plooy. His 54 off 27 balls is what allowed them to get up to 166, a score that was around par, if not slightly above par on this surface. The Super Kings continue their record of never missing out on the SA20 playoffs. Durban\s Super Giants are out. Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face Pretoria Capitals in Qualifier 1 at Durban on Wednesday. The Royals and the Super Kings travel from the Western Cape to the Highveld for their eliminator on Thursday at Supersport Park in Centurion.
Back of a length on off stump, Baartman smears it back past the bowler for his first boundary.
Length ball on middle stump, pushed down to long-on.
Full ball on the legs, flicked away to short fine leg.
Waqar Salamkheil now. This should be the last wicket for the Super Kings to take.
What an effort that is! A sensational tag team effort between Pepper and de Villiers. Short ball from Burger again, Mokoena looks to pull that with the wind over midwicket. But de Villiers takes it superbly while in the field of play, throws it out to his mate Pepper, who completes the catch, and the Super Kings can now smell another clash against the Royals in the eliminator in a couple of days.
Short ball from Burger, Baartman pulls this away to deep square leg.
Nazeem: "If JSK wins this game, does it make JSK the only team to qualify for playoffs in all four seasons of SA20?" --- Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals have made the playoffs in every season as well.
Length ball on the stump, Mokoena bunts it out to midwicket.
Not his best day here for Hosein. But he has produced a defining moment in his last over.
Full ball on middle and leg, pushed into the offside.
Baartman's off the mark, but the Royals need more than singles here. This again turns big, from a length on leg stump. Baartman looks for the flick, but it takes the leading edge of the bat, and goes through to short third.
Length ball on the pads, flicked to short fine leg.
Oh what happened there! That has turned square. Quick ball from Hosein, pitches on leg stump, rags past Baartman's bat.
Baartman walks out. This all but confirms that Miller won't bat today, I believe.
Is that the game? Has Akeal Hosein put JSK in the playoffs? It's a length ball angling into Lawrence's pads, he's tried to use the wind and reverse sweep it over the offside field. It flicks his pad and then disturbs the timber. JSK will now feel they have one foot in the playoffs.
Drag down again from Hosein, this time Lawrence pulls nicely again, but it's along the ground behind square on the legside. du Plooy does really well to stop the boundary.
56 off the last four overs now for the Royals. Lawrence has the strike. Hosein will bowl. Lawrence won this battle in the last over that Hosein bowled. Can he do it again?
Length ball wide outside off, Lawrence pushes it to extra cover and takes the single to keep strike.
Full ball on the stumps again, Mokoena turns it away to fine leg.
No farming of strike from Lawrence yet. It's a slower short ball from Burger, Lawrence pulls it away to deep midwicket.
Mokoena gets off strike first up. Burger attacks the stumps from a good length, Mokoena turns it out to midwicket. Lawrence rushes through to the striker's end.
Nah, no Miller yet. It's going to be Mokoena.
The final strategic timeout of the league stages of this season's SA20 is upon us. The Super Kings can smell the finish line, but Dan Lawrence will have something to say about that, until he's around. Will we see Miller coming out after the timeout?
Burger comes roaring back for the Super Kings! It's again a back of a length delivery, Fortuin clears the front leg and looks to repeat that pull shot, he only manages to play it onto his stumps off the inside edge. Fortuin is filthy with himself.
Fortuin gets a boundary away! It's a short ball from Burger, pace on the ball, Fortuin waits on it and pulls it superbly in front of square on the legside. Midwicket was up in the ring, so Fortuin hit the pull shot over his head.
64 needed off the last five overs. JSK got 61 off the last five. Can Lawrence do what du Plooy did? Vince wants Lawrence out of here, and he has entrusted Nandre Burger to try and do it now.
Excellent from Subrayen. Just three off that over, and the big wicket of Raza.
Length ball on middle and leg, worked out to deep midwicket. Forrester sprints to it, and does the fielding, as the batters shelve their idea of a second run.
1W
2W
1W
1W
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Toss
|Joburg Super Kings, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
Brad WhiteDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Joburg Super Kings 5, Paarl Royals 0
Over 19 • PR 122/10
Du Plooy, spinners take Joburg Super Kings into playoffs
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|32
|25
|bowled
|5
|9
|bowled
|45
|29
|caught
|14
|17
|lbw
|1
|4
|caught
|3
|8
|bowled
|6
|4
|caught
|4
|5
|not out
|6
|5
|bowled
|1
|3
|absent hurt
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 2)
|Total
|122(9 wkts; 18.1 ovs)