full toss, thrashed away off the hips, SEC seal their crucial victory!
MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers, 29th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
Sunrisers won by 7 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SEC
|76.66
|-
|-
|-
|3/29
|3.92
|76.66
|MICT
|68.53
|70(44)
|86.23
|75.56
|0/15
|0
|- 7.03
|SEC
|60.08
|66(55)
|67.32
|60.08
|-
|-
|-
|MICT
|59.31
|30(17)
|37.73
|37.32
|0/16
|0
|21.98
|SEC
|44.01
|-
|-
|-
|1/29
|1.66
|44.01
7.30pm So, that's a wrap from St George's Park. Congratulations to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are into the top two, and are assured of two shots at play-off glory! From Miller and Chetan, good night!
Time for the presentations
Tristan Stubbs: "A really good performance, a lot of momentum into the play-offs. The boys were up for today, we were thrown a bit of adversity with Milne... the guys came together for us to chase it down. Thank goodness it spun! We came up with a plan, backed up the bowlers. We wanted four points, no discussion about bonus point. Quinny and Breeto batted superbly. Once you're in it's easier. We've got a nice thing with the senior players, winning helps!"
The Player of the Match is Matthew Breetzke: "Very happy, very relieved, special occasion in front of family and home crowd. We saw in their innings about how quickly you can score in the back end. Got to build your innings. 160 is par here, knew that going in, wouldn't be easy, but gave myself time to catch up and have some fun. That is my role in the team and Quinny is nice and relaxed, awesome to bat with."
Nicholas Pooran: "A tough day for us. We lost our way in the middle, in the most important phase of the game. Guys fought hard in last two games but a disappointing season for us, we haven't taken responsibility as batsmen. We won last year, but we can't win every year. It didn't happen for us, taking responsibility is most important for us. Especially myself, I know I haven't performed. We'll try to dig deep, reflect, look for answers and learn from this. But we got it right last year and we can get it right again."
7.04pm Game, set and match! A target of 149 never looked sufficient, even on a surface offering plenty for the spinners, and a brace of hard-worked half-centuries from de Kock and Breetzke did the needful. A more convincing win than the one-ball margin implies. Linde and Piedt kept the chase honest for the first half, but MICT suffered for their lack of breakthroughs. They will finish rock-bottom after a campaign to forget. For SEC, attention turns to Paarl versus JSK tomorrow, but they are already assured of a top-two finish, and two bites of the cherry in the knock-outs.
Everyone up bar midwicket
back of a length, hauled to deep midwicket, to bring the scores level
Tristan Stubbs has top-two qualification in his hands
huge top-edge, straight up the chimney! Pollard settles at midwicket, pockets the chance, and... well, is there a pulse? A dot-ball to the new man will be interesting. A fine knock all the same from Breetzke. He's all but sealed this contest
winds into a wild slap! Top-edged into acres of space at midwicket, so much space that they can get back for the second
Joe: "This six of Rabada was pretty much the game. Any super over drama coming?" I sincerely doubt it!
round the wicket, low full toss, slapped back past the bowler for a single
wide line, greeted with a glorious uppercut! Breetzke leans back, opens the face with perfect timing. That's the third boundary they were looking for, away through deep third... and now SEC are closing in on top spot.
Crucial delivery coming up
dragged out to midwicket, making room to leg again, and connecting on the full length outside off
bouncer, into the surface, and skims past the ears as Hermann can't gauge the lack of pace
vast! No need to get funky with the angles this time! Made room to leg, Rabada followed him, Hermann went through with his intentions and smoked the slower ball over wide long-on!
falls across to the off-side, looking for the flick over fine leg, but Rabada's slower ball is well disguised and just skims past off stump
slower ball, fifth-stump line on a full length, patted into the covers for a walked single
Here's Rabada
Eight off the over is right up with the requirement... 17 off 12 is what remains
bottom-handed biff, out of the full length, finds space at wide long-on, and they come back for two
back of a length, hits across the length, under-edged to backward square
right up to the toes, punched back to the bowler for a precious dot
There's one of those boundaries... two more to break this chase
too full, and pinged away through point! That's wonderful timing, and use of angles... finds the gap behind square, met right under the eyes
thrashed out of the full length, into the off side for the single
Sure enough, Jordan Hermann is the new man
wide full toss, patted out to deep cover! Stunned silence descends over St George's Park... Smith barely needs to move, to end a fine knock... QDK singled for another leftie to replace him... we shall see
Back comes Bosch. Three boundaries ought to do it for SEC... where are they coming from?
SEC need 25 in three overs to secure their top-two finish
right up to the toes, clipped to leg off the full, takes the single
oops, way off line from Boult, down the leg-side for another bonus run
dragged out to midwicket, not timed on the slog-sweep, there's frustration in his voice, but the slower ball confounded his timing
1W
2W
1W
1W
|St George's Park, Gqeberha
|Toss
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
Arno JacobsDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Sunrisers Eastern Cape 4, MI Cape Town 0
Over 20 • SEC 149/3
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|56
|49
|caught
|10
|7
|caught
|66
|55
|not out
|12
|8
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
|Total
|149(3 wkts; 19.5 ovs)