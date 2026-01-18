Nicholas Pooran: "A tough day for us. We lost our way in the middle, in the most important phase of the game. Guys fought hard in last two games but a disappointing season for us, we haven't taken responsibility as batsmen. We won last year, but we can't win every year. It didn't happen for us, taking responsibility is most important for us. Especially myself, I know I haven't performed. We'll try to dig deep, reflect, look for answers and learn from this. But we got it right last year and we can get it right again."