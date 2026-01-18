Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers, 29th Match at Gqeberha, SA20, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
29th Match (D/N), Gqeberha, January 18, 2026, SA20
PrevNext
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town

#6

148/6
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape

#1

(19.5/20 ov, T:149) 149/3

Sunrisers won by 7 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
66 (55)
matthew-breetzke
Cricinfo's MVP
76.66 ptsImpact List
chris-green
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scores: Chetan Kumar | Comms: Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
MI Cape Town 148/6(20 overs)
Reeza Hendricks
70* (44)
Chris Green
3/29 (4)
George Linde
30 (17)
James Coles
1/17 (3)
Sunrisers Eastern Cape 149/3(19.5 overs)
Matthew Breetzke
66 (55)
Corbin Bosch
2/29 (2.5)
Quinton de Kock
56 (49)
Kagiso Rabada
1/31 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Chris Green
SEC76.66---3/293.9276.66
Reeza Hendricks
MICT68.5370(44)86.2375.560/150- 7.03
Matthew Breetzke
SEC60.0866(55)67.3260.08---
George Linde
MICT59.3130(17)37.7337.320/16021.98
Marco Jansen
SEC44.01---1/291.6644.01
View full list

7.30pm So, that's a wrap from St George's Park. Congratulations to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who are into the top two, and are assured of two shots at play-off glory! From Miller and Chetan, good night!

Time for the presentations

Tristan Stubbs: "A really good performance, a lot of momentum into the play-offs. The boys were up for today, we were thrown a bit of adversity with Milne... the guys came together for us to chase it down. Thank goodness it spun! We came up with a plan, backed up the bowlers. We wanted four points, no discussion about bonus point. Quinny and Breeto batted superbly. Once you're in it's easier. We've got a nice thing with the senior players, winning helps!"

The Player of the Match is Matthew Breetzke: "Very happy, very relieved, special occasion in front of family and home crowd. We saw in their innings about how quickly you can score in the back end. Got to build your innings. 160 is par here, knew that going in, wouldn't be easy, but gave myself time to catch up and have some fun. That is my role in the team and Quinny is nice and relaxed, awesome to bat with."

Nicholas Pooran: "A tough day for us. We lost our way in the middle, in the most important phase of the game. Guys fought hard in last two games but a disappointing season for us, we haven't taken responsibility as batsmen. We won last year, but we can't win every year. It didn't happen for us, taking responsibility is most important for us. Especially myself, I know I haven't performed. We'll try to dig deep, reflect, look for answers and learn from this. But we got it right last year and we can get it right again."

7.04pm Game, set and match! A target of 149 never looked sufficient, even on a surface offering plenty for the spinners, and a brace of hard-worked half-centuries from de Kock and Breetzke did the needful. A more convincing win than the one-ball margin implies. Linde and Piedt kept the chase honest for the first half, but MICT suffered for their lack of breakthroughs. They will finish rock-bottom after a campaign to forget. For SEC, attention turns to Paarl versus JSK tomorrow, but they are already assured of a top-two finish, and two bites of the cherry in the knock-outs.

19.5
1
Corbin Bosch to Hermann, 1 run

full toss, thrashed away off the hips, SEC seal their crucial victory!

Everyone up bar midwicket

19.4
1
Corbin Bosch to Stubbs, 1 run

back of a length, hauled to deep midwicket, to bring the scores level

Tristan Stubbs has top-two qualification in his hands

19.3
W
Corbin Bosch to Breetzke, OUT

huge top-edge, straight up the chimney! Pollard settles at midwicket, pockets the chance, and... well, is there a pulse? A dot-ball to the new man will be interesting. A fine knock all the same from Breetzke. He's all but sealed this contest

Matthew Breetzke c Pollard b Bosch 66 (55b 8x4 0x6 80m) SR: 120
19.2
2
Corbin Bosch to Breetzke, 2 runs

winds into a wild slap! Top-edged into acres of space at midwicket, so much space that they can get back for the second

Joe: "This six of Rabada was pretty much the game. Any super over drama coming?" I sincerely doubt it!

19.1
1
Corbin Bosch to Hermann, 1 run

round the wicket, low full toss, slapped back past the bowler for a single

end of over 1912 runs
SEC: 144/2CRR: 7.57 RRR: 5.00 • Need 5 from 6b
Matthew Breetzke64 (53b 8x4)
Jordan Hermann10 (6b 1x6)
Kagiso Rabada 4-0-31-1
Corbin Bosch 2-0-24-1
18.6
4
Rabada to Breetzke, FOUR runs

wide line, greeted with a glorious uppercut! Breetzke leans back, opens the face with perfect timing. That's the third boundary they were looking for, away through deep third... and now SEC are closing in on top spot.

Crucial delivery coming up

18.5
1
Rabada to Hermann, 1 run

dragged out to midwicket, making room to leg again, and connecting on the full length outside off

18.4
Rabada to Hermann, no run

bouncer, into the surface, and skims past the ears as Hermann can't gauge the lack of pace

18.3
6
Rabada to Hermann, SIX runs

vast! No need to get funky with the angles this time! Made room to leg, Rabada followed him, Hermann went through with his intentions and smoked the slower ball over wide long-on!

18.2
Rabada to Hermann, no run

falls across to the off-side, looking for the flick over fine leg, but Rabada's slower ball is well disguised and just skims past off stump

18.1
1
Rabada to Breetzke, 1 run

slower ball, fifth-stump line on a full length, patted into the covers for a walked single

Here's Rabada

end of over 188 runs • 1 wicket
SEC: 132/2CRR: 7.33 RRR: 8.50 • Need 17 from 12b
Jordan Hermann3 (2b)
Matthew Breetzke59 (51b 7x4)
Corbin Bosch 2-0-24-1
Trent Boult 4-0-37-0

Eight off the over is right up with the requirement... 17 off 12 is what remains

17.6
2
Corbin Bosch to Hermann, 2 runs

bottom-handed biff, out of the full length, finds space at wide long-on, and they come back for two

17.5
1
Corbin Bosch to Breetzke, 1 run

back of a length, hits across the length, under-edged to backward square

17.4
Corbin Bosch to Breetzke, no run

right up to the toes, punched back to the bowler for a precious dot

There's one of those boundaries... two more to break this chase

17.3
4
Corbin Bosch to Breetzke, FOUR runs

too full, and pinged away through point! That's wonderful timing, and use of angles... finds the gap behind square, met right under the eyes

17.2
1
Corbin Bosch to Hermann, 1 run

thrashed out of the full length, into the off side for the single

Sure enough, Jordan Hermann is the new man

17.1
W
Corbin Bosch to de Kock, OUT

wide full toss, patted out to deep cover! Stunned silence descends over St George's Park... Smith barely needs to move, to end a fine knock... QDK singled for another leftie to replace him... we shall see

Quinton de Kock c Smith b Bosch 56 (49b 6x4 2x6 78m) SR: 114.28

Back comes Bosch. Three boundaries ought to do it for SEC... where are they coming from?

end of over 1715 runs
SEC: 124/1CRR: 7.29 RRR: 8.33 • Need 25 from 18b
Quinton de Kock56 (48b 6x4 2x6)
Matthew Breetzke54 (48b 6x4)
Trent Boult 4-0-37-0
Kagiso Rabada 3-0-19-1

SEC need 25 in three overs to secure their top-two finish

16.6
1
Boult to de Kock, 1 run

right up to the toes, clipped to leg off the full, takes the single

16.6
1w
Boult to de Kock, 1 wide

oops, way off line from Boult, down the leg-side for another bonus run

16.5
1
Boult to Breetzke, 1 run

dragged out to midwicket, not timed on the slog-sweep, there's frustration in his voice, but the slower ball confounded his timing

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
RR Hendricks
70 runs (44)
8 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
19 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
72%
MP Breetzke
66 runs (55)
8 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
24 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
77%
Best performances - bowlers
CJ Green
O
4
M
0
R
29
W
3
ECO
7.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
C Bosch
O
2.5
M
0
R
29
W
2
ECO
10.23
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
TossSunrisers Eastern Cape, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Sunrisers
Matthew Breetzke
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days18 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Arno JacobsDRS
South Africa
Thomas MokorosiDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Marais Erasmus
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Andre Olivier
Match Referee
South Africa
Clifford Isaacs
PointsSunrisers Eastern Cape 4, MI Cape Town 0
Language
English
Win Probability
SEC 100%
MICTSEC
100%50%100%MICT InningsSEC Innings

Over 20 • SEC 149/3

Matthew Breetzke c Pollard b Bosch 66 (55b 8x4 0x6 80m) SR: 120
W
Sunrisers won by 7 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sunrisers Innings
Player NameRB
Q de Kock
caught5649
JM Bairstow
caught107
MP Breetzke
caught6655
J Hermann
not out128
T Stubbs
not out11
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total149(3 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
SEC1053281.762
PC1054240.218
PR105424-0.922
JSK1044220.045
DSG103419-0.068
MICT103614-1.013
Full Table