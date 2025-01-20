Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Royals vs Super Kings, 15th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match (D/N), Paarl, January 20, 2025, SA20
PrevNext
Paarl Royals FlagPaarl Royals
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PR Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bat
PR Win & Bowl
JSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LG Pretorius
4 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 177.58 SR
JE Root
4 M • 195 Runs • 97.5 Avg • 146.61 SR
F du Plessis
10 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 165.88 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 138.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 13.71 SR
AD Galiem
5 M • 6 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 16 SR
N Burger
5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 17 SR
Imran Tahir
8 M • 6 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PR
JSK
Player
Role
David Miller (c)
Middle order Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Codi Yusuf 
Allrounder
Keith Dudgeon 
-
Bjorn Fortuin 
Bowler
Dayyaan Galiem 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Dinesh Karthik 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Eshan Malinga 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Dewan Marais 
Batter
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Nqabayomzi Peter 
Bowler
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
John Turner 
Bowler
Mitchell Van Buuren 
Middle order Batter
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days20 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle

With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy

South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday

Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well

Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy

Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset

The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished

Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset

Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers

Head coach Rob Walter keeps tabs from New Zealand as contenders make their cases

Jury's out on South Africa's Champions Trophy picks as SA20 provides selection pointers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
MICT532141.672
PR43112-0.079
JSK42110-0.026
PC51290.569
DSG4126-1.400
SEC4135-1.036
Full Table