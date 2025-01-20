Matches (21)
Royals vs Super Kings, 15th Match at Paarl, SA20, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Royals
L
W
L
W
W
Super Kings
L
W
W
NR
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 206 Runs • 51.5 Avg • 177.58 SR
PR4 M • 195 Runs • 97.5 Avg • 146.61 SR
JSK10 M • 282 Runs • 47 Avg • 165.88 SR
JSK10 M • 261 Runs • 37.29 Avg • 138.09 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 13.71 SR
5 M • 6 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 16 SR
JSK5 M • 6 Wkts • 7.76 Econ • 17 SR
JSK8 M • 6 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
PR
JSK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SA20 News
South Africa's fast-bowling stocks dwindle as Coetzee suffers hamstring niggle
With Burger, Williams and Nortje also injured, SA may need to dig deep into their reserves to fill a fast-bowling position for the Champions Trophy
Rassie van der Dussen consciously evolves his white-ball game amid injury scare
MI Cape Town batter sustained injury while fielding in SA20 on Wednesday
Back injury rules Nortje out of Champions Trophy
The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the SA20 season as well
Misfiring top order leaves Sunrisers in danger of early sunset
The defending champions have lost three in a row, leaving their hopes of a three-peat greatly diminished