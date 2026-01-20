Matches (30)
Northern Dis vs Central D, 24th Match at Hamilton, Super Smash, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result

ABANDONED
24th Match (D/N), Hamilton, January 20, 2026, Super Smash
PrevNext

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Table
Match centre 

Match State: Delay - Delayed

Read full commentary
Playing XI
Match details
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)17.55 start, First Session 17.55-19.25, Interval 19.25-19.45, Second Session 19.45-21.05
Match days20 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Billy Bowden
New Zealand
Wayne Knights
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Brad Wilson
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Brendon Davis
Match Referee
New Zealand
Greg Stretch
PointsNorthern Districts 2, Central Districts 2
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
ND951261.977
AUCK943200.472
CANT84318-0.871
OTAGO93416-0.668
CD83414-0.751
WELL92610-0.050
Full Table