Northern Dis vs Central D, 24th Match at Hamilton, Super Smash, Jan 20 2026 - Match Result
ABANDONED
24th Match (D/N), Hamilton, January 20, 2026, Super Smash
Match centre
Match State: Delay - Delayed
Playing XI
ND
CD
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.55 start, First Session 17.55-19.25, Interval 19.25-19.45, Second Session 19.45-21.05
|Match days
|20 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Northern Districts 2, Central Districts 2
