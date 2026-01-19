Matches (30)
SL v ENG (1)
AFG vs WI (1)
WPL (1)
SA20 (1)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
WT20 WC Qualifier (4)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (17)
New Zealand in India (1)

Wellington vs Canterbury, 23rd Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match (D/N), Wellington, January 19, 2026, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington

#6

193/6
Canterbury FlagCanterbury

#3

(16.2/20 ov, T:194) 105

Wellington won by 88 runs

88

Wellington's 88-run win against Canterbury is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20s, beating 80-run win against Northern Dis

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Wellington 193/6(20 overs)
Sam Morgan
55 (33)
Sean Davey
2/31 (4)
Muhammad Abbas
43 (31)
Cole McConchie
1/24 (4)
Canterbury 105/10(16.2 overs)
Matthew Boyle
22 (15)
Logan van Beek
3/14 (2.2)
Leo Carter
20 (19)
Ben Sears
2/20 (4)
View full scorecard
16.2
W
van Beek to Davey, OUT
Sean Davey b van Beek 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
16.1
1
van Beek to Muller, 1 run
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 104/9CRR: 6.50 RRR: 22.50
Sean Davey0 (1b)
Travis Muller3 (4b)
Ben Sears 4-0-20-2
James Hartshorn 3-0-23-1
15.6
Sears to Davey, no run
15.5
W
Sears to Carter, OUT
Leo Carter c Blundell b Sears 20 (19b 2x4 0x6 42m) SR: 105.26
15.4
1
Sears to Muller, 1 run
15.3
1
Sears to Carter, 1 run
15.2
Sears to Carter, no run
15.1
1
Sears to Muller, 1 run
end of over 152 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 101/8CRR: 6.73 RRR: 18.60
Travis Muller1 (2b)
Leo Carter19 (16b 2x4)
James Hartshorn 3-0-23-1
Ben Sears 3-0-17-1
14.6
1
Hartshorn to Muller, 1 run
14.5
Hartshorn to Muller, no run
14.4
W
Hartshorn to Harper, OUT
LLB Harper b Hartshorn 5 (7b 1x4 0x6 7m) SR: 71.42
14.3
Hartshorn to Harper, no run
14.2
Hartshorn to Harper, no run
14.1
1
Hartshorn to Carter, 1 run
end of over 146 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 99/7CRR: 7.07 RRR: 15.83
LLB Harper5 (4b 1x4)
Leo Carter18 (15b 2x4)
Ben Sears 3-0-17-1
Peter Younghusband 4-0-26-2
13.6
Sears to Harper, no run
13.5
1
Sears to Carter, 1 run
13.4
1
Sears to Harper, 1 run
13.3
4
Sears to Harper, FOUR runs
13.2
Sears to Harper, no run
13.1
W
Sears to Paul, OUT
Cameron Paul c & b Sears 12 (13b 2x4 0x6 12m) SR: 92.3
Read full commentary
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
TossCanterbury, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)16.25 start, First Session 16.25-17.55, Interval 17.55-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
Match days19 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 debut
Sam Morgan
Sam Morgan
Umpires
New Zealand
Kim Cotton
New Zealand
Neil Louw
TV Umpire
New Zealand
Craig Pryor
Reserve Umpire
New Zealand
Christelle High
Match Referee
New Zealand
Kevin Pulley
PointsWellington 4, Canterbury 0
Canterbury Innings
Player NameRB
RA Mariu
bowled42
HJ Chamberlain
caught1919
MWT Boyle
caught2215
CE McConchie
bowled88
LJ Carter
caught2019
MJG Rippon
lbw15
JJA Frew
bowled24
CB Paul
caught1213
LLB Harper
bowled57
T Muller
not out45
SB Davey
bowled02
Extras(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total105(10 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
ND951261.977
AUCK943200.472
CANT84318-0.871
OTAGO93416-0.668
CD83414-0.751
WELL92610-0.050
Full Table