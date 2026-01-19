Matches (30)
Wellington vs Canterbury, 23rd Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 19 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
23rd Match (D/N), Wellington, January 19, 2026, Super Smash
Wellington's 88-run win against Canterbury is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20s, beating 80-run win against Northern Dis
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Wellington • 193/6(20 overs)
55 (33)
2/31 (4)
43 (31)
1/24 (4)
Canterbury • 105/10(16.2 overs)
22 (15)
3/14 (2.2)
20 (19)
2/20 (4)
16.2
W
van Beek to Davey, OUT
Sean Davey b van Beek 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
16.1
1
van Beek to Muller, 1 run
end of over 163 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 104/9CRR: 6.50 • RRR: 22.50
Sean Davey0 (1b)
Travis Muller3 (4b)
Ben Sears 4-0-20-2
James Hartshorn 3-0-23-1
15.6
•
Sears to Davey, no run
15.5
W
Sears to Carter, OUT
Leo Carter c Blundell b Sears 20 (19b 2x4 0x6 42m) SR: 105.26
15.4
1
Sears to Muller, 1 run
15.3
1
Sears to Carter, 1 run
15.2
•
Sears to Carter, no run
15.1
1
Sears to Muller, 1 run
end of over 152 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 101/8CRR: 6.73 • RRR: 18.60
Travis Muller1 (2b)
Leo Carter19 (16b 2x4)
James Hartshorn 3-0-23-1
Ben Sears 3-0-17-1
14.6
1
Hartshorn to Muller, 1 run
14.5
•
Hartshorn to Muller, no run
14.4
W
Hartshorn to Harper, OUT
LLB Harper b Hartshorn 5 (7b 1x4 0x6 7m) SR: 71.42
14.3
•
Hartshorn to Harper, no run
14.2
•
Hartshorn to Harper, no run
14.1
1
Hartshorn to Carter, 1 run
end of over 146 runs • 1 wicket
CANT: 99/7CRR: 7.07 • RRR: 15.83
LLB Harper5 (4b 1x4)
Leo Carter18 (15b 2x4)
Ben Sears 3-0-17-1
Peter Younghusband 4-0-26-2
13.6
•
Sears to Harper, no run
13.5
1
Sears to Carter, 1 run
13.4
1
Sears to Harper, 1 run
13.3
4
Sears to Harper, FOUR runs
13.2
•
Sears to Harper, no run
13.1
W
Sears to Paul, OUT
Cameron Paul c & b Sears 12 (13b 2x4 0x6 12m) SR: 92.3
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Toss
|Canterbury, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.25 start, First Session 16.25-17.55, Interval 17.55-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
|Match days
|19 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Wellington 4, Canterbury 0
Canterbury Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|4
|2
|caught
|19
|19
|caught
|22
|15
|bowled
|8
|8
|caught
|20
|19
|lbw
|1
|5
|bowled
|2
|4
|caught
|12
|13
|bowled
|5
|7
|not out
|4
|5
|bowled
|0
|2
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|105(10 wkts; 16.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>