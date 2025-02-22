Matches (11)
Central D vs Wellington, 28th Match at New Plymouth, Ford Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

28th Match, New Plymouth, February 23, 2025, The Ford Trophy
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Wellington FlagWellington
Today
9:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 15:14
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Pukekura Park, New Plymouth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy

TeamMWLDPTNRR
CANT9620290.858
AUCK9630270.501
CD9440210.201
OTAGO9450190.128
WELL944019-0.498
ND91706-1.240
