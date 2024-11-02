Matches (22)
Otago vs Wellington, 15th Match at Dunedin, Ford Trophy, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Dunedin, November 03, 2024, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
OTAGO Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago
L
W
L
L
L
Wellington
L
L
W
NR
W
Match centre Ground time: 15:25
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|03 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket