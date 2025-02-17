Matches (10)
Wellington vs Auckland, 27th Match at Wellington, Ford Trophy, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
27th Match, Wellington, February 18, 2025, The Ford Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Wellington
W
L
W
L
L
Auckland
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 14:37
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket