Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills set up emphatic victory for Southern Brave

Three wickets apiece restrict Phoenix to sub-par 119 for 8 in low-scoring encounter

Southern Brave 120 for 6 (Garton 28) beat Birmingham Phoenix 119 for 8 (Mills 3-20, Rehan 3-22) by four wickets

Rehan Ahmed celebrated his England T20I call-up with a spell of three for 22 as Southern Brave cruised to a four-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix.

Teenage leg-spinner Rehan, who is the youngest male cricketer to play all three formats for England, bamboozled Phoenix through the middle sets, while the left-arm quick Tymal Mills starred at the death with three for 20 to restrict the visitors to an under-par 119 for eight.

George Garton top-scored with 28 as Southern Brave got ahead of the rate early and reached their target with six balls to spare.

Brave climb to second in the table to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs whilst Phoenix remain bottom with progression looking unlikely.

Phoenix captain Moeen Ali elected to bat first and Will Smeed started fast, striking three boundaries off Garton and Craig Overton's opening end. Moeen's fellow Ashes star Ben Duckett soon joined the fun striking boundaries with a cut, flick and a ramp.

Smeed crashed two glorious drives through the off side for four, and had a life when he was put down by Tim David in the deep, but his luck ran out when he was beaten by the extra pace of Mills and top-edged a pull to Leus du Plooy to leave the Phoenix 40 for one after the powerplay.

Brave captain James Vince turned to spin and was vindicated as Rehan trapped Jamie Smith lbw before bowling Duckett around his legs with a disguised googly.

Off-spinner Colin Ackermann picked up the prize scalp of Moeen with a jaffa as both spinners dominated, bowling back-to-back 10-ball sets.

Rehan picked up his third wicket after Dan Mousley overbalanced to a leg-side delivery and was smartly stumped by Devon Conway.

Livingstone was dropped in the deep and threatened to make Brave pay when he dispatched Rehan and Mills for sixes, however he soon edged behind off Mills.

In the final end Benny Howell fell to a Jordan slower ball and Chris Woakes holed out to long-off as Mills picked up his third wicket and Phoenix could only muster 119 for eight.

Finn Allen set about making light work of the target, striking Woakes over extra-cover, before launching fellow New Zealander Adam Milne for a six over long-on, and hitting Woakes for consecutive boundaries over his head.

Allen fell soon after when he could only glove an attempted ramp off Kane Richardson to Smith.

Vince worked a Richardson in-swinger behind square for four off his first delivery, before assertively pulling Woakes to the boundary. However, the Brave's captain was bowled after advancing down the pitch to an Ali delivery that spun between bat and pad.

Devon Conway was run out after a mix up, however a quickfire partnership of 44 between Garton and Du Plooy put the Brave firmly in control.