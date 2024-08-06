Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller
Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table
Invincibles won by 3 runs
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|34
|28
|caught
|50
|29
|retired out
|15
|14
|caught
|28
|14
|caught
|14
|8
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|2
|5
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 3, nb 2, w 2)
|Total
|161(7 wkts; 100 balls)