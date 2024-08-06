Matches (17)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
RESULT
18th Match, Manchester, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext

Invincibles won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
68 (38) & 2/16
sam-curran
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

ECB Media
06-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Sam Curran's fifty came up off 31 deliveries, Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, The Hundred (Men's), Emirates Old Trafford, August 6, 2024

Sam Curran hit his second consecutive half-century  •  Getty Images

Oval Invincibles 164 for 8 (S Curran 68, Jacks 41) beat Manchester Originals 161 for 7 (Hurst 50, Curran 2-16, Zampa 2-30, ) by three runs
Sam Curran held his nerve to again be Oval Invincibles' match-winner in a last-ball thriller against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.
The England allrounder conceded just three runs from the final five balls of the game as Invincibles snatched victory by just three runs to go top of the table.
Curran is the form man of the men's competition, after claiming a hat-trick and hitting a half-century last time out against London Spirit, and was at it again in Manchester clearing the ropes on six occasions on his way to 68 from 38 balls before his heroics with the ball.
Defeat ends the hopes of the Originals, finalists in the past two years, of reaching the knockout stage.
Young Originals opener Matthew Hurst struck 50 from 29 balls, two days after his first half-century in the men's competition, to initially put the hosts on course to chase down 164 for 8. The 20-year-old shared an 89-run opening stand from 54 balls with skipper Phil Salt.
Salt has made his name as England's hard-hitting opener and while he made a fast start, it was Hurst who stole the limelight with an array of stunning strokes to get the home crowd roaring.
But when both fell in quick succession, Hurst succumbing to some clever bowling from Will Jacks, the Originals started to show signs they were ready to throw away another winning position.
Paul Walter unleashed a couple of big hits but Wayne Madsen was retired not out and replacement Sikandar Raza was immediately caught in the deep.
Jamie Overton blasted a six, but then edged Curran behind, as Curran got to work on closing out the match.
Usama Mir missed a slower ball and, with four needed from the final delivery, he could only pick out Tom Lammonby 10 yards inside the leg-side rope.
Curran said: "I thought with the ball it felt like we bowled really well. I think our success at the moment is just the self belief.
"Everyone is able to step up and it can always be someone different. The Hundred format is good because you can always feel in the game. You can squeeze the new batter with those 10 balls from one end. We're winning close games and really pleased."
Sam CurranMatthew HurstManchester Originals (Men)Oval Invincibles (Men)Invincibles vs OriginalsThe Hundred Men's Competition

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Originals Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
PD Salt
bowled3428
MF Hurst
caught5029
WL Madsen
retired out1514
PI Walter
caught2814
J Overton
caught148
Sikandar Raza
caught12
Usama Mir
caught25
MDE Holden
not out11
Extras(b 9, lb 3, nb 2, w 2)
Total161(7 wkts; 100 balls)
<1 / 3>

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M54181.055
OI-M54180.705
BP-M53260.193
NSC-M5326-0.917
TR-M42240.475
WF-M5234-0.159
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table