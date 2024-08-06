Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

Oval Invincibles 164 for 8 (S Curran 68, Jacks 41) beat Manchester Originals 161 for 7 (Hurst 50, Curran 2-16, Zampa 2-30, ) by three runs

Sam Curran held his nerve to again be Oval Invincibles' match-winner in a last-ball thriller against Manchester Originals at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England allrounder conceded just three runs from the final five balls of the game as Invincibles snatched victory by just three runs to go top of the table.

Curran is the form man of the men's competition, after claiming a hat-trick and hitting a half-century last time out against London Spirit, and was at it again in Manchester clearing the ropes on six occasions on his way to 68 from 38 balls before his heroics with the ball.

Defeat ends the hopes of the Originals, finalists in the past two years, of reaching the knockout stage.

Young Originals opener Matthew Hurst struck 50 from 29 balls, two days after his first half-century in the men's competition, to initially put the hosts on course to chase down 164 for 8. The 20-year-old shared an 89-run opening stand from 54 balls with skipper Phil Salt

Salt has made his name as England's hard-hitting opener and while he made a fast start, it was Hurst who stole the limelight with an array of stunning strokes to get the home crowd roaring.

But when both fell in quick succession, Hurst succumbing to some clever bowling from Will Jacks , the Originals started to show signs they were ready to throw away another winning position.

Paul Walter unleashed a couple of big hits but Wayne Madsen was retired not out and replacement Sikandar Raza was immediately caught in the deep.

Jamie Overton blasted a six, but then edged Curran behind, as Curran got to work on closing out the match.

Usama Mir missed a slower ball and, with four needed from the final delivery, he could only pick out Tom Lammonby 10 yards inside the leg-side rope.

Curran said: "I thought with the ball it felt like we bowled really well. I think our success at the moment is just the self belief.