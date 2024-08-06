Matches (21)
Originals vs Invincibles, 18th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Manchester, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PD Salt
10 M • 270 Runs • 27 Avg • 190.14 SR
JC Buttler
6 M • 226 Runs • 37.67 Avg • 143.03 SR
WG Jacks
10 M • 208 Runs • 20.8 Avg • 135.94 SR
SW Billings
10 M • 155 Runs • 25.83 Avg • 123.01 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TW Hartley
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.95 Econ • 15 SR
PI Walter
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.97 Econ • 14.37 SR
A Zampa
7 M • 16 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 8.75 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 12.5 SR
SQUAD
MO-M
OI-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Matthew Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Wayne Madsen 
Batter
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Stanley 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2024
Match days06 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M43160.816
SB-M43160.792
NSC-M43160.128
TR-M42240.475
WF-M42240.358
BP-M4224-0.857
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M4040-1.464
Full Table