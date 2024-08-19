Saqib's searing spell seals back-to-back titles for Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles 147 for 9 (Jacks 37, Mills 3-33, Hosein 3-34) beat Southern Brave 130 for 7 (Davies 35, Mahmood 3-17) by 17 runs

Saqib Mahmood put two years of injury hell behind him at Lord's, winning the Hundred final for Oval Invincibles with a devastating spell of reverse-swing. With Southern Brave's chase of 148 in the balance, Mahmood removed Leus du Plooy, Kieron Pollard and Laurie Evans to take 3 for 1 in seven balls, a timely reminder of his talents on the biggest stage in English domestic cricket.

It meant the Hundred's best team won their second successive title, as the Invincibles' men of 2023-24 matched their women's achievement of 2021-22 by retaining the trophy. That they had retained Mahmood despite him missing consecutive seasons with back stress fractures confirmed their success in building the clearest identity of any side in the men's competition.

They have not quite lived up to their moniker, but the Invincibles have lost only three games across the last two seasons. Sam Billings and Tom Moody, their captain and coach, have built their team around three allrounders - Will Jacks and the Curran brothers - in the top seven, giving them the best balance of any side in the competition.

"Saqib Mahmood came and changed the game with that set of 10. That was a turning point," Billings said. "It's been a real team effort throughout, probably even better than last year… Your career goes past very quickly and these are the nights to really remember and cherish, as a group of mates as much as colleagues. Winning trophies is what it's all about."

Mahmood's England reminder

The Invincibles can boast the Hundred's most prolific spin attack, with 34 wickets between them this season after Adam Zampa Nathan Sowter and Jacks snared four more in Sunday's final, in front of a full house at Lord's.

Zampa made a crucial breakthrough in his second set of five, bowling Alex Davies with a googly for 35 off 23 following a bright start in the Powerplay. Having himself set the game up for the Invincibles with 37 off 22 balls, Jacks then roared in celebration after dismissing the season's leading run-scorer in James Vince, bowled looking to hack leg-side.

But after Evans tucked into Zampa, slog-sweeping consecutive balls for four and six, the Brave needed a manageable 53 off 30 with seven wickets in hand. Du Plooy launched Mahmood past Dawid Malan's sprawling dive at extra cover, but backed away to the following ball and lost his leg stump as Mahmood went full and straight.

Mahmood had the old ball moving both ways and stayed on for a second consecutive set of five from the Nursery End after three dots to Pollard. Fresh from a breather at the strategic timeout, Mahmood went full and straight to smash Pollard on the knee roll, then had Evans chipping to short cover to leave the chase in disarray.

With Australia touring in September for three T20Is and five ODIs, Mahmood's impact will have nudged England's selectors. He has not played international cricket since March 2023 and would not have featured in Sunday's final if Spencer Johnson had been fit, but looked back towards his brilliant best.

Chris Jordan, fresh from a match-winning hand in the 'Super Five' which decided Saturday's eliminator , was the Brave's final hope. When Zampa, the season's joint-highest wicket-taker with 19, cleaned him up third-ball, the Invincibles' name was on the trophy once again.

Jacks sets Invincibles up

The Invincibles recovered from 34 for 5 during their comeback win over Manchester Originals in last year's final, but made a serene start this time around thanks to Jacks. He raced to 31 off 14 balls with early sixes off Jofra Archer, Craig Overton and Akeal Hosein, and was then given a reprieve when Pollard dropped a straightforward chance at long-on.

Archer, playing at Lord's for the first time since his Test debut during the 2019 Ashes, looked sharp with the new ball, with Jacks top-edging a short ball into his helmet. He had Malan caught at deep midwicket for 7 and Tymal Mills removed his opening partner Jacks seven balls later for 37, his full toss slipping under the bat and crashing into middle and off stumps.

Sam Curran and Jordan Cox added 46 for the third wicket, but Hosein then sparked a mini-collapse during a set of 10 consecutive balls delivered from different ends. Curran skied to cover, Billings played around a straight one, and Donovan Ferreira holed out to Pollard on the long-on boundary. When Cox top-edged Mills' short ball through to Alex Davies, the Invincibles had lost 4 for 9.