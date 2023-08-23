Brave head to third successive final as Wyatt, Bouchier secure victory

Southern Brave 121 for 2 (Wyatt 60, Bouchier 47*) beat Manchester Originals 118 for 4 (Morris 50, Wolvaardt 46) by eight wickets

Danni Wyatt led the Southern Brave into Sunday's Hundred final at Lord's with a superb 60 off 32 balls, as they chased down 119 to beat Manchester Originals by eight wickets in their final group fixture at Emirates Old Trafford, where there was drama on and off the field.

England spinner and Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury during warm-up. She pulled out at the last minute and Amara Carr stepped in as her replacement, with Ellie Threlkeld skippering the side.

Ecclestone later went to hospital for a scan, as her England team-mate Wyatt was carrying the Brave to a seventh win in eight group fixtures.

The Brave have topped the table and now advance to play the winner of Saturday's Eliminator between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire at The Kia Oval.

Wyatt was well supported by England team-mate Maia Bouchier , the pair sharing 93 in 44 balls for the second wicket, Bouchier finished unbeaten with 47 off 25 balls.

Batting first, Fi Morris and Laura Wolvaardt were the leading duo for the Originals with 50 and 46, both facing 39 balls.

Georgia Adams (obscured) struck early for Southern Brave • ECB/Getty Images

They shared a second-wicket partnership of 88 in 69, advancing from 7 for 1 after eight balls to underpin a total of 118 for 4.

Morris played the spinners well, eventually departing after attempting an ambitious reverse shot against a well-directed bouncer from Lauren Bell - 95 for 1 after 77.

From there, the Originals would have wanted more, but gathering singles wasn't going to be a good enough against a strong batting line-up for the league leading Brave. South African opener Wolvaardt looked good, particularly eye-catching on the drive.

But, after an expensive start, Anya Shrubsole returned to get her and Deandra Dottin both caught in the deep as the innings lost momentum inside its last 10 balls.

While Shrubsole finished with 2 for 33 from her 20 balls, Bell and Georgia Adams were both excellent for 1 for 15 and 1 for 19 respectively.

The Brave started their reply knowing they needed to reach 112 to stay ahead of the Northern Superchargers and qualify directly for the final even with a defeat.

Indian Smriti Mandhana was run out by a direct hit from Amanda-Jade Wellington early in the Brave chase - 15 for 1 after 13 balls - but that was the only blip.

From there, it was smooth-sailing for the league-leaders, who are chasing their first title after two previous final defeats to Oval Invincibles.

Wyatt and Bouchier were both strong down the ground, though the former did reach her fifty off 28 balls with a swept six off Emma Lamb, who she had hit for three fours moments earlier.