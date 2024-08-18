Matches (5)
Spirit vs Fire, Final at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Lord's, August 18, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
W
L
W
W
Fire
W
W
A
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W9 M • 247 Runs • 49.4 Avg • 137.98 SR
LS-W7 M • 196 Runs • 196 Avg • 136.11 SR
WF-W10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
WF-W10 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 112.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 1.16 RPB • 15 SR
LS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 1.4 RPB • 17.1 SR
WF-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 1.11 RPB • 13.33 SR
WF-W7 M • 12 Wkts • 1.15 RPB • 11.16 SR
SQUAD
LS-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|18 August 2024 - day (100-ball match)
