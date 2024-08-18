Matches (5)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
ENG v SL (1)

Spirit vs Fire, Final at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Lord's, August 18, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Tomorrow
1:15 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Knight
9 M • 247 Runs • 49.4 Avg • 137.98 SR
DB Sharma
7 M • 196 Runs • 196 Avg • 136.11 SR
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 112.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
10 M • 13 Wkts • 1.16 RPB • 15 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 10 Wkts • 1.4 RPB • 17.1 SR
FR Davies
9 M • 12 Wkts • 1.11 RPB • 13.33 SR
JL Jonassen
7 M • 12 Wkts • 1.15 RPB • 11.16 SR
LS-W
WF-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellie Anderson 
-
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Abigail Freeborn 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Hannah Jones 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days18 August 2024 - day (100-ball match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W852110.334
OI-W852110.034
LS-W84390.080
NSC-W83380.942
TR-W84480.407
MO-W8347-0.398
BP-W8347-0.742
SB-W8163-0.675
Full Table