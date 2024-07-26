Matches (19)
N S-Chargers vs Rockets, 4th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Leeds, July 26, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 132.85 SR
M Kelly
10 M • 176 Runs • 22 Avg • 124.82 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 150 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 250 Runs • 25 Avg • 145.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 17.72 SR
KL Cross
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 18.5 SR
KL Gordon
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 14 SR
BF Smith
10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 20.11 SR
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days26 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Heather Knight stars as London shows Spirit to shock Brave

England Women's captain flexed in the chase to inflict just a second home defeat on Southern Brave

Opener Scholfield sets tone as Oval Invincibles open with big win

Partnership between Paige Scholfield and Alice Capsey underpins convincing win over Phoenix

IPL franchises eye controlling stakes in Hundred teams

An integral part of ECB's privatisation of the Hundred involves the eight teams being run as a joint venture

Team Spirit: Meg Lanning embraces captaincy-free role

Former Australia skipper on life after international retirement as she prepares to make her Hundred debut

The Hundred: Why 2024 season is ECB's 'shop window' for investment

What will England's 100-ball competition look like in 2025 after 'Project Gemini' is complete?

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W11022.250
LS-W11020.337
SB-W1010-0.337
BP-W1010-2.250
MO-W-----
NSC-W-----
TR-W-----
WF-W-----
