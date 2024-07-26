Matches (19)
MLC (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (2)
Men's Hundred (2)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (7)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Global T20 (1)
N S-Chargers vs Rockets, 4th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Jul 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Leeds, July 26, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
W
L
W
NR
L
Rockets
W
L
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 279 Runs • 34.88 Avg • 132.85 SR
NSC-W10 M • 176 Runs • 22 Avg • 124.82 SR
TR-W10 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 150 SR
TR-W10 M • 250 Runs • 25 Avg • 145.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 17.72 SR
NSC-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.46 Econ • 18.5 SR
TR-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 14 SR
TR-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 9.35 Econ • 20.11 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
NSC-W
TR-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|26 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Heather Knight stars as London shows Spirit to shock Brave
England Women's captain flexed in the chase to inflict just a second home defeat on Southern Brave
Opener Scholfield sets tone as Oval Invincibles open with big win
Partnership between Paige Scholfield and Alice Capsey underpins convincing win over Phoenix
IPL franchises eye controlling stakes in Hundred teams
An integral part of ECB's privatisation of the Hundred involves the eight teams being run as a joint venture
Team Spirit: Meg Lanning embraces captaincy-free role
Former Australia skipper on life after international retirement as she prepares to make her Hundred debut