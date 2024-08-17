Matches (12)
Invincibles vs Spirit, Eliminator at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator, The Oval, August 17, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
T
W
L
W
W
Spirit
T
L
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W10 M • 228 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 142.5 SR
OI-W10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 125.41 SR
LS-W9 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 133.15 SR
LS-W6 M • 196 Runs • 196 Avg • 136.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 14.58 SR
OI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 15.36 SR
LS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 17.72 SR
LS-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 20.12 SR
SQUAD
OI-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|17 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
