Invincibles vs Spirit, Eliminator at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator, The Oval, August 17, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:26
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PJ Scholfield
10 M • 228 Runs • 28.5 Avg • 142.5 SR
A Capsey
10 M • 227 Runs • 22.7 Avg • 125.41 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 133.15 SR
DB Sharma
6 M • 196 Runs • 196 Avg • 136.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 14.58 SR
SAE Smale
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.14 Econ • 15.36 SR
S Glenn
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 17.72 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 20.12 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Georgie Boyce 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Amara Carr 
Wicketkeeper
Tash Farrant 
Bowler
Joanne Gardner 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Lizzie Scott 
Bowler
Rachel Slater 
Bowler
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Lauren Winfield-Hill 
Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days17 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W852110.334
OI-W852110.034
LS-W84390.080
NSC-W83380.942
TR-W84480.407
MO-W8347-0.398
BP-W8347-0.742
SB-W8163-0.675
