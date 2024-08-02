Matches (15)
Invincibles vs N S-Chargers, 12th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, The Oval, August 02, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Capsey
10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 128.49 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 123.29 SR
P Litchfield
10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 124.88 SR
HJ Armitage
10 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 105.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 13.57 SR
R MacDonald-Gay
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 12.27 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 13 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 21.11 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Georgie Boyce 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Amara Carr 
Wicketkeeper
Tash Farrant 
Bowler
Joanne Gardner 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Lizzie Scott 
Bowler
Rachel Slater 
Bowler
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Lauren Winfield-Hill 
Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days02 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W22040.664
TR-W31220.267
WF-W2112-0.200
MO-W2112-0.204
BP-W3122-1.033
SB-W2011-0.146
NSC-W2011-0.500
