Invincibles vs N S-Chargers, 12th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, The Oval, August 02, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Invincibles
L
L
W
W
W
N S-Chargers
W
NR
L
L
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W10 M • 248 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 128.49 SR
OI-W10 M • 217 Runs • 36.17 Avg • 123.29 SR
NSC-W10 M • 261 Runs • 29 Avg • 124.88 SR
NSC-W10 M • 156 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 105.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 13.57 SR
OI-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.82 Econ • 12.27 SR
NSC-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 13 SR
NSC-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 21.11 SR
SQUAD
OI-W
NSC-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|02 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
