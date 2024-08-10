Matches (17)
Fire vs Phoenix, 25th Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match, Cardiff, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 334 Runs • 37.11 Avg • 139.16 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 280 Runs • 31.11 Avg • 134.61 SR
AE Jones
10 M • 230 Runs • 32.86 Avg • 136.9 SR
SFM Devine
10 M • 211 Runs • 21.1 Avg • 117.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FR Davies
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 13.33 SR
JL Jonassen
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 11.75 SR
KA Levick
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.41 Econ • 12.8 SR
EL Arlott
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.43 Econ • 12.5 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-W
BP-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kate Coppack 
Bowler
Freya Davies 
Bowler
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Georgia Elwiss 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Alex Griffiths 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Claire Nicholas 
Bowler
Emily Windsor 
Batter
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W64190.198
NSC-W63181.690
OI-W6327-0.128
LS-W5225-0.129
TR-W52340.434
MO-W5234-0.593
BP-W5234-1.070
SB-W6143-0.362
Full Table