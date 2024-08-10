Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
Canada T20 (2)

Fire vs Phoenix, 25th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (N), Cardiff, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Bairstow
10 M • 193 Runs • 21.44 Avg • 106.62 SR
TB Abell
10 M • 153 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 116.79 SR
BM Duckett
8 M • 282 Runs • 40.29 Avg • 155.8 SR
JL Smith
6 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 158.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DJ Willey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 12.08 SR
DA Payne
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 14 SR
AF Milne
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 13.46 SR
TG Southee
6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 10.9 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
WF-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Tom Abell 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jake Ball 
Bowler
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Chris Cooke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mason Crane 
Bowler
Stephen Eskinazi 
Middle order Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Payne 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Roelof van der Merwe 
Bowling Allrounder
Luke Wells 
Top order Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
Season2024
Match days10 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M651100.778
SB-M64280.679
NSC-M6327-0.917
TR-M53260.600
BP-M53260.193
WF-M6235-0.159
LS-M5142-0.550
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table