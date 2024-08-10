Matches (17)
Fire vs Phoenix, 25th Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (N), Cardiff, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Fire
L
L
W
L
NR
Phoenix
L
W
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M10 M • 193 Runs • 21.44 Avg • 106.62 SR
WF-M10 M • 153 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 116.79 SR
BP-M8 M • 282 Runs • 40.29 Avg • 155.8 SR
BP-M6 M • 163 Runs • 32.6 Avg • 158.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WF-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 12.08 SR
WF-M8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.01 Econ • 14 SR
BP-M10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.3 Econ • 13.46 SR
BP-M6 M • 11 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 10.9 SR
SQUAD
WF-M
BP-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|10 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
