Philippe, Whiteman sparkle in WA win but bonus point slips away

The defending champions started their season successfully with Lance Morris also taking four wickets

Western Australia 242 for 6 (Philippe 90, Whiteman 62) beat Queensland 238 (McDermott 52, Bryant 42, Neser 40, Morris 4-64) by four wickets

Josh Philippe carried his outstanding domestic one-day form from last season into a new campaign as he starred in Western Australia's four-wicket win over Queensland in Brisbane.

The player of the 2022-23 tournament, the 26-year-old Phillipe, who made three ODI and 10 T20I appearances for Australia in 2021, scored a match-high 90 off 88 balls at Allan Border Field.

WA reached their target of 239 with 9.4 overs to spare as they made a successful start to their bid for a third straight one-day domestic cup, despite having six players away on international duty and others on the injury list, but narrow missed the bonus point when Cooper Connolly and Nick Hobson fell in consecutive balls at the end of the 40th over.

They lost opener D'Arcy Short for a first-ball duck and Cameron Bancroft for 10, but Philippe's third-wicket stand of 90 off 80 balls with Sam Whiteman (62 off 52) took the game away from Queensland.

Philippe, who scored a century for Australia A against their New Zealand counterparts in a first-class game earlier this month, and totaled 40 runs across three one-day games, struck 10 fours and a six.

A late flurry of fours from Perth Scorchrers' 2022-23 BBL final hero Connolly and a steady hand from captain Ashton Turner carried them to the verge of victory.

Queensland paid the price for not turning several starts into more substantial scores as they were dismissed for 238 with 22 balls remaining.

Four of their top seven scored at least 36 and the other three got to double figures, but no one made more than Ben McDermott 's 52 off 69 balls. They were well placed at 102 for 1 in the 20th over, but lost 3-19.

Paceman Lance Morris was expensive and wayward early but made a successful return from a back issue, as he smashed through the bottom half of the order, with Queensland losing 5 for 40.

Australian T20I and ODI representative McDermott, who has returned to Queensland from Tasmania, was run out backing up too far after bowler AJ Tye deflected a Matt Renshaw straight drive on to the stumps.

Max Bryant, Michael Neser and Sam Heazlett were the other batters who perished after being well set.

Philippe provided the spark at the start of the WA chase, but was happy to play second fiddle when Whiteman tore into the Queensland bowlers.