Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)
S Africa U19 vs BAN Under-19, 2nd Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Harare, July 26, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
Current RR: 3.96
• Last 5 ov (RR): 13/2 (2.60)
YODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(lhb)
|10
|14
|1
|0
|71.42
|7 (8b)
|8 (10b)
(lhb)
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|1 (2b)
|1 (8b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|9
|1
|29
|4
|3.22
|41
|3
|0
|-
|3
|0
|7
|1
|2.33
|14
|0
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|7
|60
|17
|12.00
|2
|2
|1*
|2.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|12
|28
|6/44
|13.71
|14
|13
|3/8
|19.77
Last Bat: JJ Basson 1 (9b) • FOW: 105/8 (26.2 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
end of over 281 run
SA19: 111/8CRR: 3.96
Dayalan Boyce1 (8b)
Daniel Bosman10 (14b 1x4)
Azizul Hakim 3-0-7-1
Al Fahad 9-1-29-4
27.6
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.5
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.5
1w
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, 1 wide
27.4
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.3
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.2
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.1
•
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
end of over 275 runs • 1 wicket
SA19: 110/8CRR: 4.07
Daniel Bosman10 (14b 1x4)
Dayalan Boyce1 (2b)
Al Fahad 9-1-29-4
Azizul Hakim 2-0-6-1
26.6
•
Al Fahad to Bosman, no run
26.5
4
Al Fahad to Bosman, FOUR runs
26.4
1
Al Fahad to Boyce, 1 run
26.3
•
Al Fahad to Boyce, no run
26.2
W
Al Fahad to Basson, OUT
JJ Basson b Al Fahad 1 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 11.11
26.1
•
Al Fahad to Basson, no run
end of over 264 runs
SA19: 105/7CRR: 4.03
Daniel Bosman6 (12b)
JJ Basson1 (7b)
Azizul Hakim 2-0-6-1
Al Fahad 8-1-24-3
25.6
•
Azizul Hakim to Bosman, no run
25.6
1w
Azizul Hakim to Bosman, 1 wide
25.5
1
Azizul Hakim to Basson, 1 run
25.5
1w
Azizul Hakim to Basson, 1 wide
25.4
•
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
25.3
•
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
25.2
•
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
S Africa U19
Match details
|Sunrise Sports Club, Harare
|Toss
|South Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|YODI no. 1571
|Match days
|26 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe News
S Africa U19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|15
|caught
|7
|14
|bowled
|13
|13
|bowled
|4
|2
|caught
|26
|38
|lbw
|28
|48
|not out
|10
|14
|lbw
|1
|7
|bowled
|1
|9
|not out
|1
|8
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 8)
|Total
|111(8 wkts; 28 ovs)
<1 / 2>