Matches (7)
ENG vs IND (1)
WI vs AUS (2)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
Blast Women League 2 (3)

S Africa U19 vs BAN Under-19, 2nd Match at Harare, U19 Tri Series (ZIM), Jul 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd Match, Harare, July 26, 2025, Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe
PrevNext

S Africa U19 chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.96
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 13/2 (2.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
YODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Daniel Bosman* 
(lhb)
10141071.427 (8b)8 (10b)
Dayalan Boyce 
(lhb)
180012.501 (2b)1 (8b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Al Fahad 
(rm)
912943.224130-
Azizul Hakim 
30712.331400-
MatRunsHSAve
7601712.00
221*2.00
MatWktsBBIAve
12286/4413.71
14133/819.77
 Last BatJJ Basson 1 (9b) FOW105/8 (26.2 Ov)
1w
27th
4
1
W
26th
1w
1
1w
1
25th
1
2
24th
W
Match centre Ground time: 11:31
end of over 281 run
SA19: 111/8CRR: 3.96 
Dayalan Boyce1 (8b)
Daniel Bosman10 (14b 1x4)
Azizul Hakim 3-0-7-1
Al Fahad 9-1-29-4
27.6
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.5
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.5
1w
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, 1 wide
27.4
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.3
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.2
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
27.1
Azizul Hakim to Boyce, no run
end of over 275 runs • 1 wicket
SA19: 110/8CRR: 4.07 
Daniel Bosman10 (14b 1x4)
Dayalan Boyce1 (2b)
Al Fahad 9-1-29-4
Azizul Hakim 2-0-6-1
26.6
Al Fahad to Bosman, no run
26.5
4
Al Fahad to Bosman, FOUR runs
26.4
1
Al Fahad to Boyce, 1 run
26.3
Al Fahad to Boyce, no run
26.2
W
Al Fahad to Basson, OUT
JJ Basson b Al Fahad 1 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 11.11
26.1
Al Fahad to Basson, no run
end of over 264 runs
SA19: 105/7CRR: 4.03 
Daniel Bosman6 (12b)
JJ Basson1 (7b)
Azizul Hakim 2-0-6-1
Al Fahad 8-1-24-3
25.6
Azizul Hakim to Bosman, no run
25.6
1w
Azizul Hakim to Bosman, 1 wide
25.5
1
Azizul Hakim to Basson, 1 run
25.5
1w
Azizul Hakim to Basson, 1 wide
25.4
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
25.3
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
25.2
Azizul Hakim to Basson, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
S Africa U19
Match details
Sunrise Sports Club, Harare
TossSouth Africa Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match numberYODI no. 1571
Match days26 July 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
David Shawane
Zimbabwe
Stanley Gogwe
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Panashe Marovatsanga
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Emmanuel Dube
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
S Africa U19 Innings
Player NameRB
J van Schalkwyk
caught1015
A Lagadien
caught714
M Bulbulia
bowled1313
J Rowles
bowled42
P James
caught2638
A Manack
lbw2848
D Bosman
not out1014
E Kitshini
lbw17
JJ Basson
bowled19
D Boyce
not out18
Extras(lb 2, w 8)
Total111(8 wkts; 28 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in Zimbabwe

TeamMWLPT
SA191102
ZIM191010
BD19----
Full Table