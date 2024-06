Derbyshire 198 for 6 (Madsen 53, Stone 3-42) beat Nottinghamshire 102 (Dupavillon 3-15, Brown 3-17, Whiteley 3-23) by 96 runs

Derbyshire Falcons celebrated a T20 victory over Notts Outlaws for the first time in nine years when they crushed their local rivals by 96 runs in the Vitality Blast North Group match at Derby.

Superb batting from Wayne Madsen , who made 53 off 32 balls, and a destructive 46 off only 16 by Ross Whiteley lifted the Falcons from 76 for 4 after 10 overs to 198 for 6.

Daryn Dupavillon then blew away the top order as Outlaws slumped to 36 for 4 and they never recovered as Whiteley followed up his batting fireworks by taking 3 for 23.

Outlaws crumbled to 102 all out in 16.4 overs and have now lost their first four group games while Falcons recorded a second win.

The game had started well for the visitors when Aneurin Donald skied the first ball he faced to deep square but David Llloyd got Falcons up and running by pulling Ollie Stone for six in the third over.

New Zealander Cam Fletcher marked his debut with three off-side boundaries in Dillon Pennington's second over before Lloyd dispatched Ben Lister for his second maximum. But Lloyd miscued a pull at Stone to midwicket and Fletcher edged behind to leave the Falcons on 47 for 3 at the end of the powerplay.

That brought in Samit Patel who announced himself against his former club by whipping Lyndon James behind square for six but in the next over he pulled Calvin Harrison to Will Young at deep midwicket.

Outlaws should have removed Brooke Guest on 9 in the 13th over but he was badly dropped at cover by Joe Clarke and the rest of the innings belonged to Madsen and Whiteley.

Madsen drove Harrison for six and ramped Pennington for four on his way to a 29 ball 50 before he lifted James to long-off.

That left the stage to Whiteley who demolished the bowling with a brutal exhibition of muscular strokeplay as 50 runs came off the last three overs. Stone was twice pulled for six and Lister received the same treatment in an over which cost 23 as Falcons took flight.

Whiteley was caught at deep cover off the last ball but he had taken the game away from Outlaws who were facing a daunting chase.

They needed their big guns to fire but Clarke was caught behind cutting at the first ball from Dupavillon and Alex Hales briefly threatened before becoming Dupavillon's second victim. After dispatching the South African for two fours he miscued a big pull and was well caught at wide mid-on to put a big dent in Outlaws' hopes.

They were all but extinguished by the end of the powerplay with Young slicing Pat Brown to cover and Jack Haynes bowled making room to drive Dupavillon.