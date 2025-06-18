Matches (10)
WAR Women vs ESS Women, 27th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Birmingham, June 18, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
Tomorrow
10:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
Warwickshire WomenWarwickshire Women
742020
6
Essex WomenEssex Women
62409
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:01
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Match days18 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
