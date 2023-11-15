Impressive Strikers bowling attack sets up victory over Thunder

The top four is taking shape ahead of finals with three teams level on 14 points

Laura Wolvaardt did much of the work in the chase • Getty Images

Adelaide Strikers 119 for 4 (Wolvaardt 47, Patterson 36*, Smith 3-16) beat Sydney Thunder 118 for 6 (Athapaththu) by six wickets

Adelaide Strikers' bowlers were outstanding in a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder, now in fourth on 13 points, with stylish opening batter Laura Wolvaardt leading the successful run chase at Karen Rolton Oval.

Strikers have a bowling attack which boasts economy and variety and as a collective they found their groove to restrict Thunder to 118 for 6.

Former Zimbabwe international Anesu Mushangwe began her spell with a double-wicket maiden. Megan Schutt and skipper Tahlia McGrath kept it tight. Nearly half the deliveries in the innings were dot balls.

When Heather Knight fell to Jemma Barsby, Thunder were 32 of 3 in the seventh over. In-form opener Chamari Athapaththu was graceful but well contained by the bowlers. McGrath, who removed Athapaththu, also bowled a maiden to Marizanne Kapp in the ninth over.

Strikers paced their run chase to perfection. Wolvaardt and opening partner Katie Mack anchored the innings and Bridget Patterson finished the win off superbly despite the best efforts of spinner Lauren Smith

Smith had found herself on a hat-trick when she removed Mack and bowled McGrath with a beauty that spun between bat and pad.