Hope and Campbell fight back after Kuldeep five-for forces WI to follow on

West Indies 248 (Athanaze 41, Kuldeep 5-82) and 173 for 2 (f/o) (Campbell 87*, Hope 66*) trail India 518 for 5 dec (Jaiswal 175, Gill 129*, Sai Sudharsan 87, Warrican 3-98) by 97 runs

India were not in immediate danger of falling behind in the Test, but they will question if they had been complacent in enforcing the follow-on: when you do so midway into the third day, having bowled 81.5 overs already, there must be an element of expecting the opposition to roll over. India were then left riding two boats: trying to get the wicket but also preserving their bowlers, which meant Jasprit Bumrah didn't bowl in the first 32 overs of the second innings.

Seales fined for throw at Jaiswal Jayden Seales has been fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC's code of conduct during the opening day of the ongoing second Test against India in Delhi.

Seales was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the code of conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match".

In addition, one demerit point has been added to Seales' disciplinary record, taking his total demerit points to two in a 24-month period.

The incident in question took place in the 29th over of India's first innings, when Seales fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it at batter Yashaswi Jaiswal, hitting him on the pads.

Seales contested the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft, saying he had been attempting a run out, so a formal hearing was required. Pycroft referred to replay clips showing the incident from different angles, and concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate.

Overall, though, eight wickets in a day on this Delhi pitch was not an ordinary effort. It was mainly down to Kuldeep, who overcame the lack of spite in the surface with work in the air and keeping the stumps in play. Four of his five wickets were either bowled or lbw, exposing both edges with drift and subtle changes in the degree and direction of turn.

Kuldeep Yadav picked up his fifth Test match five-for • AFP/Getty Images

Kuldeep began with the off stump of Hope in the seventh over of the day. In the first Test , he beat Hope's inside edge to bowl him, but this slow pitch needed something more. The drift from Kuldeep took the ball away from the original expected line, and then the ball didn't turn as much as expected. Pretty soon, Tevin Imlach was beaten on the inside edge by a rare delivery that turned sharply. Justin Greaves contributed to his own dismissal with an ungainly reverse-sweep, which he missed by some distance. Kuldeep was on target again.

At the other end, Bumrah first and then Mohammed Siraj had been looking to hit the front pad of the batters. Jomel Warrican was aware of that threat, but it cemented his feet, resulting in playing a full ball away from the body, playing it on to give a fast bowler a wicket for the first time in the match.

Now, at 175 for 8, began West Indies' resistance. Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip batted together for 16.5 overs, taking West Indies to lunch and beyond. Bumrah had to come back for another spell to beat Pierre on the outside edge with reverse swing. Kuldeep had to work hard for his fifth wicket, including bowling with the new ball. He eventually got the fifth but not before the last wicket had batted nine overs together.

If there had been any doubts about enforcing the follow-on, they must have only grown with these two partnerships. Having still decided to continue bowling, India opened with Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja. Bumrah, who had bowled eight overs already, would be the last bowler employed (discounting Yashasvi Jaiswal who was handed the final over of the day). The fields India used didn't seem to suggest they believed there was enough in the pitch to produce wickets.

Shai Hope didn't hold back his shots • BCCI

It still seemed to be going all wrong for West Indies again when they lost the first two wickets for just 35 runs. Siraj got Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the pull for the second time in the series. Washington Sundar then produced the ball of the day, drifting it in from wide on the crease and then turning away to bowl Alick Athanaze, who has looked like West Indies' best batter on this tour.

Campbell and Hope then began to frustrate India. Campbell, who was out to a freak catch that just stuck in the short leg fielder's arms in the first innings, arguably deserved some of the luck he enjoyed against Washington, who kept defeating him with his drift. On two occasions, Campbell was hit on the pad before the bat, but on both occasions the umpire's call on the impact saved him from the lbw.

With no zip in the pitch, the duo defended well and kept bringing out the big hit every now and then. Campbell showed particular intent against Jadeja and Kuldeep. The latter went for 36 in his first six overs. It was clear West Indies didn't want to let Kuldeep settle. Campbell swept him for a six and lofted him down the ground for a four in his first over to bring up his fifty.