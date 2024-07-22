Matches (8)
SL Women vs Mas Women, 7th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 22 2024

7th Match, Group B, Dambulla, July 22, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Malaysia Women FlagMalaysia Women
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 06:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 303 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 121.68 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 104.15 SR
Elsa Hunter
7 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 117.9 SR
Wan Julia
10 M • 188 Runs • 20.89 Avg • 92.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SIP Fernando
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 13.84 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 12.69 SR
Mahirah Izzati Ismail
9 M • 17 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 11.64 SR
Ainna Hamizah Hashim
10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 27.75 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1964
Match days22 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W11022.506
NEP-W11021.549
UAE-W1010-1.549
PAK-W1010-2.506
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
THA-W11021.100
SL-W11021.091
BAN-W1010-1.091
MAL-W1010-1.100
Full Table