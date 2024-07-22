SL Women vs Mas Women, 7th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Group B, Dambulla, July 22, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
W
W
L
L
W
Mas Women
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W10 M • 303 Runs • 33.67 Avg • 121.68 SR
SL-W10 M • 301 Runs • 37.63 Avg • 104.15 SR
MAL-W7 M • 191 Runs • 31.83 Avg • 117.9 SR
MAL-W10 M • 188 Runs • 20.89 Avg • 92.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.5 Econ • 13.84 SR
SL-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 5.75 Econ • 12.69 SR
MAL-W9 M • 17 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 11.64 SR
MAL-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 27.75 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
SL-W
MAL-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1964
|Match days
|22 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
