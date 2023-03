Healy and UP Warriorz spinners demolish RCB by 10 wickets

Royal Challengers will rue the lack of batting contributions from their India stars Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh , who fell for 4 and 1 respectively, and their innings would have ended for a much smaller total if not for Ellyse Perry 's attacking 52 off 39 despite wickets falling at the other end. Once Mandhana was dismissed in the fourth over, Deepti and Ecclestone took the next four wickets that fell to bowlers, along with Heather Knight's run-out in between. Only Sophie Devine and Perry crossed 15 as Royal Challengers slid from 73 for 1 to 98 for 4 to 135 for 6 to eventually losing their last five wickets for just 13 runs.