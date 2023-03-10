Healy and UP Warriorz spinners demolish RCB by 10 wickets

With Megan Schutt dropped from the XI and Renuka Singh not bowling for the first four overs, Healy tore into Royal Challengers starting with back-to-back fours in the second over, followed by two more in the next and then three consecutive off Shreyanka Patil in the sixth over to race to 38 with team score 55 in the powerplay. She got to her fifty off just 29 balls and kept going until she had the highest score of the WPL so far.