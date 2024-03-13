Unchanged Giants opt to bat; Capitals make one change
Capitals have brought in offspinner Minnu Mani for quick bowler Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants chose to bat in the final group-stage game of this year's WPL, against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the knockout phase and they are all but assured of a direct path to the final without having to contest the eliminator as defeat here would have to be particularly heavy for NRR to even come into the equation. For Gujarat Giants, however, it is a question of pride as they are already out of contention for the knockouts.
While Giants named an unchanged XI, Capitals have brought in offspinner Minnu Mani for quick bowler Titas Sadhu.
Play was set to get underway after some light rain earlier in the evening.
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (capt, wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo