Matches (11)
BAN v SL (1)
Scotland in United Arab Emirates (2)
Nepal in Hong Kong (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
African Games [W] (2)
PSL 2024 (1)
Innings break
20th Match (N), Delhi, March 13, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext

GG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 6.30
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 44/4 (8.80)
forecasterWin Probability:GG-W 23.96%DC-W 76.04%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Giants opt to bat; Capitals make one change

Capitals have brought in offspinner Minnu Mani for quick bowler Titas Sadhu

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
13-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Titas Sadhu lost her place in the Delhi Capitals XI&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Titas Sadhu lost her place in the Delhi Capitals XI  •  BCCI

Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs Delhi Capitals
Gujarat Giants chose to bat in the final group-stage game of this year's WPL, against Delhi Capitals in Delhi.
Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the knockout phase and they are all but assured of a direct path to the final without having to contest the eliminator as defeat here would have to be particularly heavy for NRR to even come into the equation. For Gujarat Giants, however, it is a question of pride as they are already out of contention for the knockouts.
While Giants named an unchanged XI, Capitals have brought in offspinner Minnu Mani for quick bowler Titas Sadhu.
Play was set to get underway after some light rain earlier in the evening.
Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (capt, wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Bharti Fulmali, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Shabnam Shakil, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani
Gujarat Giants WomenDelhi Capitals WomenGG Women vs DC WomenWomen's Premier League

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
DC-W 76.04%
GG-WDC-W
100%50%100%GG-W InningsDC-W Innings

Over 20 • GG-W 126/9

Shabnam Shakil run out (Shafali Verma/†Bhatia) 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 3m) SR: 50
W
Meghna Singh run out (†Bhatia/Jonassen) 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 1m) SR: 200
W
Live Forecast: GG-W 126
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
caught711
BL Mooney
bowled05
D Hemalatha
bowled47
P Litchfield
caught2122
A Gardner
bowled1212
BS Fulmali
bowled4236
KE Bryce
not out2822
TP Kanwar
bowled01
Shabnam Shakil
run out12
Meghna Singh
run out42
MS Kashyap
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 4, w 2)
Total126(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.918
MI-W853100.024
RCB-W84480.306
UPW-W8356-0.371
GG-W7254-0.873
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved