Otago Women vs Well Women, 18th Match at Dunedin, Women's Super Smash, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Dunedin, January 18, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Otago Women FlagOtago Women
Wellington Women FlagWellington Women
Today
9:40 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ON Gain
7 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 91.25 SR
CG Blakely
8 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 93.58 SR
RM Burns
8 M • 75 Runs • 10.71 Avg • 81.52 SR
LM Kasperek
4 M • 12 Runs • 4 Avg • 46.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Gordon
7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 18 SR
EJ Black
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 20 SR
LM Kasperek
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 10.75 SR
XA Jetly
5 M • 4 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 28.5 SR
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTG-W752200.164
ND-W531141.503
WEL-W431120.644
AK-W62310-0.533
CAN-W42280.117
CD-W6060-1.101
Full Table