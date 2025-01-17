Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)
Otago Women vs Well Women, 18th Match at Dunedin, Women's Super Smash, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match, Dunedin, January 18, 2025, Women's Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago Women
W
W
W
W
L
Well Women
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
OTG-W7 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 91.25 SR
OTG-W8 M • 146 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 93.58 SR
WEL-W8 M • 75 Runs • 10.71 Avg • 81.52 SR
WEL-W4 M • 12 Runs • 4 Avg • 46.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OTG-W7 M • 9 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 18 SR
OTG-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 20 SR
WEL-W4 M • 8 Wkts • 5.86 Econ • 10.75 SR
WEL-W5 M • 4 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 28.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
OTG-W
WEL-W
Player
Role
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)