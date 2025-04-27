Pressure on Bangladesh as Zimbabwe eye rare overseas Test series win

Big picture: Zimbabwe eye series win
After the thriller in Sylhet
, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe would be expected to deliver another close Test in Chattogram. Zimbabwe were largely in control of the Sylhet game except for the last hour on the fourth day, but they held on. Bangladesh just didn't have enough to play with and are under severe pressure to avoid a series defeat.
Zimbabwe had their impressive bowling line-up, particularly the pace attack, to thank for getting them into a strong position in Sylhet. Blessing Muzarabani
was the natural leader of the attack, with career-best match figures of 9 for 122, but it was the rest of the attack that surprised Bangladesh. Richard Ngarava
and Victor Nyauchi
were relentless, while Wellington Masakadza
and Wessly Madhevere
didn't let the lower order settle.
They would be a little worried about their batting, though. Brian Bennett
struck twin fifties and Sean Williams
got a half-century in the first innings, but otherwise they had to rely on lower-order runs. Nyasha Mayavo
's wicketkeeping will also concern the side after he dropped a few sitters.
But Bangladesh have bigger problems, particularly in their batting line-up. Their openers haven't scored an inidividual hundred or put together a century stand for more than two years. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto
isn't staying for long enough, while Mominul Haque
hasn't got a big one since their India tour.
The Mushfiqur Rahim
question hovers over the team management, as the veteran hasn't got a fifty in the last 12 innings. At the same time, Jaker Ali
now has a fifty in each of his first four Tests, which suggests he needs to be promoted as he mostly ends up batting with the tail.
The onus, therefore, is on Bangladesh's bowling attack to get the win in Chattogram. They are without Nahid Rana
, who has left for the PSL. Hasan Mahmud
and Khaled Ahmed
could get Tanzim Hasan
as the third seamer, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz
, who got a ten-wicket haul in Sylhet, and Taijul Islam
as the main spinners. Mehidy and Taijul, however, will have to do more early in the game to give Bangladesh a chance.
Bangladesh LWLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)
Zimbabwe WLLDL
In the spotlight: Mushfiqur Rahim and Brian Bennett
The pressure is on Mushfiqur Rahim after his lean patch extended to 12 innings. His last major contribution was the 191 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, but that was eight months ago. In the Sylhet Test, he was out cheaply twice. Mushfiqur is expected to play his 100th Test match later this year, so it is crucial that he starts scoring, as questions are beginning to mount about his place in the team.
Brian Bennett struck two fifties in Sylhet, both times dominating the Bangladesh attack. He said after his first half-century that Rana's pace didn't bother him. "The faster the ball, the further I can hit," Bennett said. He has looked confident with his off-side shots, particularly the square cut. But both times he got out just after reaching his fifty, the second of them a worry since Zimbabwe lost their way for a bit from a strong position when he was dismissed.
Team news: Bangladesh could rejig top order
Bangladesh have brought in Anamul Haque
to boost their top order. They have also added the uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam
, while quick bowler Tanzim Hasan awaits his debut.
Bangladesh (probable): 1 Anamul Haque, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan
Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Nick Welch, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Nyasha Mayavo (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Victor Nyauchi
Pitch and conditions: Welcome to the batting haven
Chattogram is Bangladesh's best batting pitch, with the last two teams batting first here scoring 500-plus each. It is hard to bowl teams out here, which could be detrimental for the home side as they try to level the series. There is a forecast for rain on the first three days.