Pressure on Bangladesh as Zimbabwe eye rare overseas Test series win

Big picture: Zimbabwe eye series win

After the thriller in Sylhet , Bangladesh and Zimbabwe would be expected to deliver another close Test in Chattogram. Zimbabwe were largely in control of the Sylhet game except for the last hour on the fourth day, but they held on. Bangladesh just didn't have enough to play with and are under severe pressure to avoid a series defeat.

They would be a little worried about their batting, though. Brian Bennett struck twin fifties and Sean Williams got a half-century in the first innings, but otherwise they had to rely on lower-order runs. Nyasha Mayavo 's wicketkeeping will also concern the side after he dropped a few sitters.

But Bangladesh have bigger problems, particularly in their batting line-up. Their openers haven't scored an inidividual hundred or put together a century stand for more than two years. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto isn't staying for long enough, while Mominul Haque hasn't got a big one since their India tour.

The Mushfiqur Rahim question hovers over the team management, as the veteran hasn't got a fifty in the last 12 innings. At the same time, Jaker Ali now has a fifty in each of his first four Tests, which suggests he needs to be promoted as he mostly ends up batting with the tail.

Form guide

Bangladesh LWLLL (last five Tests, most recent first)

Zimbabwe WLLDL

Mushfiqur Rahim has not scored a half-century in his last 12 Test innings • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Mushfiqur Rahim and Brian Bennett

The pressure is on Mushfiqur Rahim after his lean patch extended to 12 innings. His last major contribution was the 191 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, but that was eight months ago. In the Sylhet Test, he was out cheaply twice. Mushfiqur is expected to play his 100th Test match later this year, so it is crucial that he starts scoring, as questions are beginning to mount about his place in the team.

Brian Bennett struck two fifties in Sylhet, both times dominating the Bangladesh attack. He said after his first half-century that Rana's pace didn't bother him. "The faster the ball, the further I can hit," Bennett said. He has looked confident with his off-side shots, particularly the square cut. But both times he got out just after reaching his fifty, the second of them a worry since Zimbabwe lost their way for a bit from a strong position when he was dismissed.

Team news: Bangladesh could rejig top order

Bangladesh have brought in Anamul Haque to boost their top order. They have also added the uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam , while quick bowler Tanzim Hasan awaits his debut.

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Anamul Haque, 2 Shadman Islam, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 7 Jaker Ali (wk), 8 Taijul Islam, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Tanzim Hasan

Brian Bennett scored half-centuries in each innings in the first Test • AFP/Getty Images

Zimbabwe (probable): 1 Ben Curran, 2 Brian Bennett, 3 Nick Welch, 4 Craig Ervine (capt), 5 Sean Williams, 6 Wessly Madhevere, 7 Nyasha Mayavo (wk), 8 Wellington Masakadza, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Victor Nyauchi

Pitch and conditions: Welcome to the batting haven

Chattogram is Bangladesh's best batting pitch, with the last two teams batting first here scoring 500-plus each. It is hard to bowl teams out here, which could be detrimental for the home side as they try to level the series. There is a forecast for rain on the first three days.

Stats and trivia