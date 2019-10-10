All you need to know about the maiden Indian Cricketers Association polls

Between October 11 to 13, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) will conduct its inaugural election. The ICA came into being in July after the BCCI recognised the players body on the condition that it was meant only for retired cricketers - men and women - and that it would be a non-profit organization. The BCCI said the ICA was meant for conserving the welfare of former players.

On Wednesday, the ICA released a final list of eligible members that could vote for the various positions. Here is an explainer on the ICA elections and why they matter.

How will the members cast their votes?

Through e-voting.

When will the results be announced?

On October 15.

Why is the ICA election significant?

In addition to picking the office bearers, the ICA members will also elect three representatives that will be part of the two powerful decision-making bodies in the BCCI administration. As per new BCCI constitution, one male and one female ICA representative will be part of the board's nine-member Apex Council, while one other ICA representative will be the part of the seven-member IPL Governing Council.

The Lodha Committee, the backbone of BCCI's structural reforms, had recommended that having players on the two key committees would allow their interests to be represented and guarded.

According to the final electoral roll, former Delhi batsman Surinder Khanna will be the ICA representative on the IPL Governing Council as he was the sole nominee. Similarly, former India women captain Shanta Rangaswamy, who recently quit the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and stepped down as ICA director, will sit on the Apex Council, being the only nominee.

The key contest would be for the male ICA representative on the Apex Council with three members in fray. The former Indian batting pair of Anshuman Gaekwad and Kirti Azad will vie for the post, alongside former Gujarat and Vidarbha allrounder Rakesh Dhurv.

What other positions are up for grabs?

The ICA members will vote to elect a secretary and treasurer. Also the former India and Bengal batsman Ashok Malhotra is set to take charge as the ICA president considering he is the sole nominee for the position.

How many ICA members are there in total?

The final electoral roll comprises 1207 members - 764 male and 443 female. The list includes names such as Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, and former women's captain Shubhangi Kulkarni. Some of the notable missing names include Bishan Singh Bedi, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.