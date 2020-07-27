The IPL Governing Council will meet on August 1 to finalise the schedule and other key arrangements necessary for the tournament to be conducted in the UAE. Recently the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel announced the tournament would be played in the UAE between September 19 and November 10.

It is understood that the Governing Council is likely to discuss the dates, venues, training facilities, the quarantine measures along with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that would be necessary for the event which comprises eight teams to play 60 matches over 50 days.

Other than Patel, the meeting would also be attended by the BCCI's office bearers including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal. Incidentally, both Ganguly and Shah have finished their six-year tenures as office bearers and are supposed to undergo a three-year cooling-off period as per the BCCI constitution. However, the BCCI has sought amendments to the constitution including tweaking the cooling-off period in a plea with the Supreme Court, which has scheduled the hearing for August 17.

Earlier on Monday, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) said that it had received a letter of intent from the BCCI to conduct the IPL in the UAE. That letter is understood to be signed by IPL's chief operating officer Hemang Amin, who also is doubling up as the BCCI's interim chief executive officer.

The ECB said it was looking forward to hosting the IPL, but a "final deal" would be inked after the Indian government had given BCCI the permission to shift the tournament to the UAE.