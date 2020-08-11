MS Dhoni hasn't played any competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup semi-final, and will turn 40 next year, but Kasi Viswanathan, the Chennai Super Kings CEO, believes he will still be part of the franchise for the 2021 and 2022 IPLs.

"Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year - 2022," Viswanathan told indiatoday.in.

Earlier in January this year, N Srinivasan, the vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements, owners of the Super Kings franchise, said Dhoni would be retained by the team going into the mega auction for the 2021 IPL.

Will MS Dhoni be in charge of CSK even in 2022? BCCI

There has been a lot of speculation over Dhoni's future since the 2019 World Cup, and he was even cut from BCCI's central contracts list in January. However in March, the Super Kings captain resumed proper training at Chepauk before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the IPL to September-November in the UAE.

ALSO READ: CSK eye short camp in Chennai

Reportedly, Dhoni had a few training sessions at the indoor academy in his hometown Ranchi last week and is set to be part of a group of about 15 Indian players in the short camp from August 16 to 20, planned by the Super Kings at Chepauk, which is awaiting a written permission from the Tamil Nadu government.

Viswanthan had said that players would undergo testing before they come to Chennai and then two further tests on August 17 and 18. In case there is no camp, the players will leave for the UAE on August 21 from Chennai.