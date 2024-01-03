'A real shocker': Wasim and Waqar slam Afridi's Sydney omission

Wasim claimed the decision "had nothing to do with the management" and was "solely [Shaheen's] decision", warning players more broadly they had to decide "if you want to be a great of the game or do you want to be a millionaire" when it came to deciding which format to prioritise.

"Straight after this there are five T20s in New Zealand, and Shaheen's the captain," Wasim said on Fox Cricket. "But T20 cricket, who cares? I understand, it's there for entertainment and it's there for financial gain for cricket boards, for players, but cricketers should know that Test cricket is the ultimate.

"If we talk about what happened 20 years ago in this Test in Sydney, nobody knows what happened last night in T20. That's the difference. These guys have to understand and learn, if you want to be a great of the game or do you want to be a millionaire. You can become both but with a little more sense."

Waqar was similarly surprised, saying Afridi's absence "made me laugh".

"We play for Test match cricket, we don't play for T20s or one-day cricket. If you're missing Test match cricket purely because you're being rested, I do not understand. That's a real shocker for me."



- @waqyounis99 on Shaheen not playing this Test #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/DpuHAwbBXF — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2024 "We play for Test match cricket," he said, talking to Channel 7 on the morning of the first day. "We don't play for T20s or one-day cricket. And if you're missing Test match cricket purely because you are being rested, I do not understand.

"That's a real shocker for me because I was expecting him to be a part of this Test match because he looked good in the previous match. He started feeling like the old Shaheen Afridi and started to swing the ball and the pace was getting better."

Afridi's workload was a matter of concern for Pakistan over the first two Tests. Leading a depleted, inexperienced fast bowling line-up without a lead spinner in the first two Tests, he bowled four balls short of 100 overs, almost 30 more than the second busiest bowler of the series, Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon.

His workload over a wider period of time has also become an issue as he assumed greater responsibility in white-ball cricket. He is the captain of Lahore Qalandars' in the Pakistan Super League, and signed a three-year deal with the ILT20 last year.

He was also appointed captain of the Pakistan T20I side, which he will take charge of in New Zealand in a five-match T20 series immediately following the third Test. Despite spending time out with injury, only eight pace bowlers have bowled more balls in international cricket since July 2022