Cummins hopes for 'a silver bullet' to halt Test cricket's devaluation

But, at the same time, Cummins doesn't believe it's "as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about"

The crowds have come out in good numbers to watch Test cricket in Australia • Getty Images

Pat Cummins doesn't believe the decline in the popularity of Test cricket is "as dramatic as it sometimes gets spoken about", but admits he does get worried about the future of the five-day game at times.

"My hopes are that it's even stronger than it is now, in ten years' time or 20 years' time," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. "I think in some regards leading to this Test summer, some of the question marks were against Pakistan and West Indies. We've had two fantastic Test matches against Pakistan, really well supported, big crowds.

"So I don't think it's in as dramatic a decline as sometimes it gets spoken about. But I think there is an issue just with the amount of other cricket out there, obviously competition for talent is higher than it's ever been."

Discussions around the future of Test cricket resurfaced late last week when South Africa announced a patchwork squad for their two-Test series in New Zealand in early February. With many first-choice players engaged in the SA20 league at the time, the uncapped Neil Brand has been named captain. The 14-member squad has seven capped and seven uncapped players, with 15-Tests-old Duanne Olivier the most experienced of the lot.

Cummins hoped that South Africa's decision to send a second-string squad to New Zealand was just a one-off occurrence.

"I grew up absolutely loving Test cricket," he said. "I think it does go through phases. I know the South African team aren't sending their strongest side [to New Zealand]. I'm hoping it's a phase."

While T20 is seen as the most popular format with the masses, the Australian grounds still have generous numbers coming in to watch Test cricket. The Boxing Day Test between Australia and Pakistan last week had over 100,000 people watching just the first two days. But that's not always the case elsewhere in the world, and it has Cummins just a tad worried.

"As a Test cricket lover, I wish everybody was watching Test cricket, but I've never seen cricket stronger than what it is at the moment" Pat Cummins

"Every summer feels bigger than the last here in Australia, but obviously going overseas, that's not the case," Cummins said. "In some regards, I am a little bit worried at times, but at the same time, T20 cricket has never had more supporters and I don't think there have been more supporters in the world watching cricket.

"As a Test cricket lover, I wish everybody was watching Test cricket, but I've never seen cricket stronger than what it is at the moment."

Will universal match fees for Test matches do the trick to attract more players to play the longer version of the game? Cummins doesn't hold a strong view on that but is hoping for a "silver bullet" that could potentially help Test cricket regain its popularity.